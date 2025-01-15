Eagles injury update: A.J. Brown misses practice to start week

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was not at practice on Wednesday as the Eagles began to prepare to host the Rams in the divisional round.

Last week, the Eagles managed Brown and his knee injury throughout the week and it seems likely they’ll do the same thing in the second round of the playoffs.

Brown was limited last Wednesday, DNP on Thursday and full on Friday. He first popped up on the injury report with that knee injury on Dec. 19 and it doesn’t seem like it’s going away. For the Eagles, it’s about managing it and getting Brown as healthy as possible for game day.

Against the Packers in the wild-card round win, Brown had just 1 catch on 3 targets for 10 yards but said afterward that his knee felt fine.

While Brown wasn’t at practice at the Linc on Wednesday, several other key starters were out there as spectators. Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens and Saquon Barkley were in attendance but not participating. The Eagles will release their injury report later in the day but it’s not uncommon for the Eagles to get some extra rest early in the week.

Meanwhile, receiver DeVonta Smith was practicing on Wednesday. That’s a good sign after he was sidelined last Friday with back tightness. While Smith played in the game on Sunday, he was held out for precautionary reasons on the final day of practice last week. He apparently made it through the game fine.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Keegan also returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last week with an illness.

The Eagles brought back linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the practice squad on Tuesday and he took the field on Wednesday wearing No. 43. New practice squad receiver Elijah Cooks wore No. 85.

