Eagles injury update: Jalen Hurts misses another week of practice

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was not at the start of Friday’s practice and has now missed two full weeks with a concussion he suffered on Dec. 22 in Washington.

Hurts (concussion/left finger) was listed as a non-participant the first two days of this week.

The Eagles will host either the Packers or Commanders Jan. 11-13 in the wild card round.

“He’s progressing through the protocol,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. Sirianni would not expound on that answer.

In addition to Hurts, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) was also not at practice and missed the full week. Pickett suffered his ribs injury against the Commanders and played through it into the second half against the Cowboys last week before being taken out of the game.

The Eagles' only two quarterbacks all week at practice have been Tanner McKee and Ian Book. Expect McKee to start against the Giants on Sunday in Week 18. The Eagles are already locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC so there’s nothing on the line in terms of playoff positioning in this game.

Receivers A.J. Brown (rest/knee) and DeVonta Smith (rest/wrist) were not at practice again on Friday. They were also not out there on Thursday and were listed as non-participants earlier in the week. This has been a big rest week for the Eagles as they look ahead to the playoffs. Those two receivers and many other starters will not play on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley (rest) also isn’t going to play on Sunday either but he was on the practice field Friday for the first time this week.

The four players who were full participants on Thursday — Nakobe Dean (abdomen), Dallas Goedert (knee), Bryce Huff (wrist) and Will Shipley (concussion) — were practicing again on Friday.

Goedert has missed the last four weeks with a knee injury but is ready for the playoffs. The Eagles would have to activate him by Saturday afternoon if they want him to play against the Giants and shake off some rust. As of Thursday afternoon, Goedert said he didn’t know the plan but would be ready if the Eagles decide to play him.

The Eagles have one spot open on their 53-man roster after placing TE C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) on Injured Reserve this week.

