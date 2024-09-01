Eagles practice notes: A couple key players return from injury

There’s no holiday weekend at the NovaCare Complex. The Eagles have to get ready for Week 1.

With their season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, just around the corner, the Eagles practiced on Sunday afternoon in what would be akin to a Wednesday practice during the regular season.

Jalen Hurts warming up, getting ready for Week 1.

The Eagles will practice on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in South Philly this week before flying to Brazil on Wednesday. They’ll have a walkthrough at the Corinthians Arena on Thursday before playing the Packers on Friday night at the same venue.

Here are some notes from Sunday’s practice:

Injury update

Several key players who missed the two days of practice last week returned to the field on Sunday. TE Dallas Goedert (oblique), CB Isaiah Rodgers (unknown injury), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion) and DE Jalyx Hunt (oblique) all returned.

Certainly good news for the Eagles to get back a few key players as they begin their preparation for the Packers. Last week, they lost James Bradberry for 6-8 weeks when the veteran defensive back suffered a leg injury in practice; he has since been put on IR.

But on Sunday, it appeared that every player on the 53-man roster was practicing. Two players on the practice squad — tight end Jack Stoll and safety Caden Sterns — were not. It’s worth monitoring the situation with Stoll because the Eagles have just two tight ends on the roster and he could be the most likely elevation for game day. If not, the Eagles have two other tight ends on the practice squad.

Because of the unusual week, the Eagles and Packers will not have to release official injury reports until Tuesday.

Roster move

Just before practice, the Eagles made a couple roster moves, signing WR Griffin Hebert and TE Kevin Foelsch to the practice squad. Both Hebert and Foelsch were with the Eagles during training camp.

With these two additions, the Eagles’ practice squad is full at 17 players, including OT Laekin Vakalahi, who has an international exemption.

Here’s the full practice squad roster:

QB Will Grier

S Caden Sterns

S Andre’ Sam

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

S J.T. Woods

TE Kevin Foelsch

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

WR Griffin Hebert

LB Brandon Smith

OL Nick Gates

C Dylan McMahon

OL Brett Toth

*OT Laekin Vakalahi

WR Parris Campbell

TE E.J. Jenkins

TE Jack Stoll

DT Gabe Hall

New numbers

• New defensive tackle Byron Young, whom the Eagles claimed last week, was at practice wearing No. 94. During camp, that number was held by DT P.J. Mustipher, who is now on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

• Rookie running back Will Shipley had his new No. 28 on Sunday. He switched last week but his new jersey wasn’t ready for Thursday’s practice.

• Jahan Dotson is now wearing No. 83 with the Eagles. He initially had 87 right after the trade. That 87 now belongs to Stoll, who wore 89 during his first stint with the Eagles.

