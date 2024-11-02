Eagles Q&A: Ainias Smith explains one of his hidden talents

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week we chatted with rookie receiver Ainias Smith, who says he’s surprisingly good at doing backflips.

Me: I want to know, first off, is that true?

Smith: I mean, it is. I’m not just like crazy, crazy athletic to where I can do flip after jump but, yeah, I can do a backflip.

Me: How do you find out you can do a backflip?

Smith: I just tried it one day as a kid. I was bored, tried it and ended up doing it.

Me: Not that I’m asking you to … don’t get hurt. But if you wanted to do one right now, could you?

Smith: Mhmm. Yeah, for sure.

Me: What’s the key to doing it?

Smith: A good knee-tuck and a good jump. You’re don’t want to flip too much to where you fall on your head. But it’s really just about the jump and the knees, the knee-tuck.

Me: I feel like you’ve really got to commit to it.

Smith: That’s the biggest part, for sure. Because some people, they’ll jump but then they’ll forget to like … ‘all right, flip!’ So yeah, that’s definitely the biggest part for sure.

Me: OK. Did you ever, like, jump on a trampoline as a kid?

Smith: Yeah, I used to jump on trampolines but that’s not how I really learned. I just learned doing cartwheels and then doing a little backwards handstand. And ended up like, I’m finna just try it one day. And then I did it. But, yeah, I was on trampolines as a kid.

Me: Did you ever think about incorporating a backflip into a touchdown celebration?

Smith: I thought about it. But I didn’t want to embarrass myself. So I was like, we’re going to have to wait on that one. I’m going to have to practice.

Me: Getting a chance to play in your first game on Sunday, what was your experience like?

Smith: Crazy. That was wild. Truly a blessing. A surreal moment, honestly. Going out there, I was just thinking about just having fun. Just going out there, executing and doing my job. Just hoping the team would win. Hopefully I did my part to help the team win.

Me: I was watching you go through pregame warmups on Sunday. What’s that moment like?

Rookie WR Ainias Smith was activated off IR and is getting ready to make his NFL debut.

Smith: Man, honestly, that’s everything for me. I was trying to take it all in. Try to enjoy the moment, really. It’s kind of a routine thing for me, the warmup that I do. But at the same time, it’s a moment for me to talk to my God, have peace and quiet. Really just take it all in. Gotta enjoy where I’m at, being in the NFL. This is definitely a blessing. Just taking it all in. It was a great moment.

Me: And you’ve got a new spot here in the locker room.

Note: After spending the first part of the season in a pop-up locker in the middle of the locker room, Smith now has a permanent spot at the NovaCare Complex.

Smith: It’s crazy. A new elevation in the coach’s trust and whatnot. I’m going through my little NCAA Road to Glory in the league. I’m trying to build my coach’s trust right now. But it’s a cool little spot.

Me: You gotta decorate a little bit.

Smith: I gotta go and soup it up with my own little version and give it my touch.

Me: Thank you, man. I appreciate it.

Smith: I appreciate you.

