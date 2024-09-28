Eagles Q&A: Trevor Keegan on his most famous phone contact

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

This week, we chatted with rookie guard Trevor Keegan, who lists his most famous cell phone contact as comedian Shane Gillis.

Me: I’m just wondering how that came to be.

Trevor Keegan: In college, since Taylor Lewan went to Michigan, we became pretty close with him. And we saw that Shane was coming to do a show in Michigan so we asked for his contact and for us to be able to get tickets for the show. They hooked it up. We went to the show and then just hung out with Shane after the comedy show and then went out for the rest of the night as well.

Me: What was that like?

Keegan: A good time.

Me: What’s he like in person?

Keegan: Funny dude. Same dude as you’d see with him doing a show, just obviously not as funny. Really good dude. It’s not like I’m super close with him or anything but just awesome dude. When he saw that I came to Philly, he hit me with a “Go Birds!”

Me: That’s cool.

Keegan: Probably stay in contact a little bit.

Me: Did you think about that when you got drafted?

Keegan: I had no idea he even was from Philly until he showed up on my story. I asked him a couple questions about it through DMs and stuff like that.

Me: Has he asked you any questions since?

Keegan: Nah, nothing crazy.

Me: I think he was at the home game. Did you know that?

Keegan: I saw he was there but we didn’t really do anything.

Me: I’m not going to ask you to but if you called him right now, do you think he’s answer?

Keegan: Uhhh. Shoot, probably not.

Me: Probably not? Would you get a text back, maybe?

Keegan: Yeah, definitely.

Me: OK, that’s a good level to be on.

Keegan: Yeah, I’ll take it.

Me: In general, are you a big comedy fan?

Keegan: Yeah, I like comedy. I like laughing. Anything that’s funny, I enjoy it.

Me: Any other comedians you like a lot?

Keegan: Shoot, I like them all. Really all of them. I watched comedy on Netflix all the time.

Me: It’s cool how many there are.

Keegan: Anything that’s funny. I like it.

Me: Thanks, man. I appreciate it.

Keegan: Awesome.

