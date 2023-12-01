Eagles release game statuses for Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, more

The Eagles have released their final injury report ahead of their NFC Championship Game rematch against the 49ers on Sunday.

They ruled a couple players out but there’s still a chance they could have some key pieces returning against the Niners.

Here are the game statuses for Sunday:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Out: LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee)

Doubtful: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm)

Questionable: DT Fletcher Cox (groin), TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle)

Meanwhile, right Lane Johnson (groin) was a full participant again and is expected to play after missing last week’s game against the Bills. That’ll be a big boost for the Eagles. Even though Jack Driscoll performed well in his place, Johnson will need to block reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on Sunday.

Goedert returned to practice on Friday for the first time since fracturing his forearm against Dallas on Nov. 5. Goedert was a limited participant in his first practice back. If you’re wondering, the “doubtful” designation, which the Eagles used on Goedert, means unlikely to play.

Cox missed practice all week with the groin injury he suffered against the Bills last Sunday. It’s rare for a player to miss an entire week of practice and play in the game but if any player on this team is a candidate to do it, it’s Cox.

Cox, 32, rarely misses games. He had to miss one after getting an epidural in his back earlier this season and it was strange to see the Eagles without him. The good news on the defensive tackle from is that Milton Williams (concussion) will be back for this game after missing the Bills game.

Calcaterra (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and might be able to return to action on Sunday. The Eagles will have to decide on Sunday if they want to elevate Noah Togiai from the practice squad. That will be a pretty big hint toward whether or not they expect to have Calcaterra.

Without Cunningham, the Eagles will go into this game with Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss as their top linebackers. They also promoted UDFA Ben VanSumeren to the 53-man roster during the week after using up his three elevations.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube