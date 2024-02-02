Eagles add Dolphins' Joe Kasper to rebuilt defensive coaching staff

The Eagles have hired Dolphins assistant coach and former Eagles assistant Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Kasper spent 2021 and 2022 on Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, working under new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2022. He was reunited with Fangio in Miami last year.

Kasper was a defensive quality control coach in 2021 and 2022 with the Eagles under Jonathan Gannon and Dolphins safeties coach this past year.

The hiring of Kasper continues a rebuild of the defensive coaching staff that began with the Eagles cutting ties with both 2023 defensive coordinators – Sean Desai and Matt Patricia – and continued with the hiring of Fangio.

Kasper is the second known assistant that Fangio has brought in. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt has reportedly joined the Eagles’ staff as defensive line coach. It was initially reported that another Seahawks assistant, Karl Scott, would be joining Hurtt as Eagles secondary coach but Scott is now expected to remain in Seattle.

Meanwhile Friday, D.K. McDonald – who spent 2023 as the Eagles’ secondary coach – is expected to become co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at the University of Kansas, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The Eagles have interviewed two candidates for the linebacker opening – former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry and former Eagles linebacker and assistant coach Mike Caldwell.

Other defensive coaches on the 2023 staff were D.J. Eliot (linebackers), Tracy Rocker (defensive line), Jeremiah Washburn (edge rushers), Ronell Williams (nickel corners), Taver Johnson (assistant secondary), Tyler Scudder (assistant linebackers), Mike DiAngelo (defensive quality control) and Matt Leo (defensive assistant).

Although Fangio could decide to keep some, most are not expected to remain with the team.

Fangio is beginning his 44th year as a football coach. He spent the 2022 Super Bowl season as a defensive consultant with the Eagles.

Kasper coached at his alma mater, Mentor High outside Cleveland, after playing college football at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio. Baldwin Wallace plays in the Ohio Athletic Conference with Mt. Union, Sirianni’s alma mater.

He coached wide receivers at NCAA Division 3 John Carroll outside Cleveland in 2017 and was a graduate assistant at Duke under David Cutliffe from 2018 through 2020 before joining the Eagles.

