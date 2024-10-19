Eagles' Saquon Barkley fined for lowering his helmet vs. Browns

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness after lowering his helmet in the first quarter against the Browns last week.

The play was not penalized on the field. This is a subsequent offense for Barkley, which is why his fine was over $45,000. As a reminder, these fine amounts are set according to the CBA.

Barkley lowered his head at the end of a first-down run. Here’s a look at the play:

Barkley against the Browns didn’t have the best game. He had 18 carries for 47 yards and 2 catches for 7 yards in the Eagles’ 20-16 win at the Linc. He has a big game this weekend as the Eagles head up the Turnpike to play his former team, the Giants.

There were also a few other fines from the Eagles-Browns game:

• Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers was fined $5,861 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on the game’s opening kickoff.

• Browns OL Michael Dunn was fined $7,181 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) from the third quarter.

• Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was fined $20,9000 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in the second quarter.

