Eagles snap counts: Bryce Huff barely plays because of hand injury?

Bryce Huff barely played in the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Huff played a grand total of six snaps.

According to head coach Nick Sirianni, Huff was dealing with a hand injury, which was the reason for his limited playing time.

“Bryce came off the field after warm-ups,” Sirianni said. “Again, I won't talk too much about injury, but his hand was bothering him, and he was getting treatment in the locker room after warmups. So, we were trying to protect him there.”

But with the NFL trade deadline coming up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, it definitely raised some eyebrows when Huff wasn’t playing early in Sunday’s game. The Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason and it hasn’t quite worked out.

In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero mentioned Huff's name in a trade deadline conversation with Rich Eisen:

Here’s how the snap counts broke down on the edge in this game: Josh Sweat 42 snaps (78%), Brandon Graham 37 snaps (69%), Nolan Smith 22 snaps (41%), Huff 6 snaps (11%).

Even though Huff played just six snaps, he got one pressure on his four pass rush snaps. Josh Sweat had another big day with 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits and 5 pressures.

Other defensive notes

• Jalen Carter played 52 of 54 defensive snaps in this game and was an absolute monster. He had a career-high six pressures and three of them came against double teams, according to NFL NextGen Stats. Carter ended up with four tackles. Those 52 snaps aren’t a career high but that 96% of the defensive snaps was.

• After Carter at DT: Milton Williams played 22 snaps, Jordan Davis 21, Moro Ojomo 16 and Thomas Booker 1.

• Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Reed Blankenship and C.J. Garder-Johnson didn’t leave the field, playing all 54 snaps. Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean each played 53 and were great. Baun had an incredible game and Dean had the game-sealing interception.

• Avonte Maddox played just 1 snap. He was immediately targeted and was called for defensive pass interference. Maddox is the extra defensive back in the dime package but it might be time to give that role to Kelee Ringo or Sydney Brown.

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 79 snaps. Fred Johnson got hit low and missed just one snap.

• At running back, Saquon Barkley played 57 of 79 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (22) and Will Shipley (1). Barkley had 30 touches for 199 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns.

• A.J. Brown played 37 snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury; he didn’t play in the second half. DeVonta Smith played 76 of 79 snaps and came through with 78 receiving yards on the Eagles’ 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Jahan Dotson played 42 snaps and made a spectacular 36-yard grab. After that, Johnny Wilson played 35 snaps and Ainias Smith played 5.

• Dallas Goedert (hamstring) missed his third straight game so Grant Calcaterra led the way for the tight ends with 73 snaps. He caught 5 passes for 30 yards. Jack Stoll played 31 snaps and E.J. Jenkins played 11 after getting elevated from the practice squad.

• Ben VanSumeren played 2 snaps on offense but left the game with a concussion. Reed Blankenship got three more offensive snaps as the deep guy in victory formation at the end of the game. It’s always a good sign when Blankenship shows up with offensive snaps.

