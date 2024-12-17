Eagles snap counts: Telling the story of a lopsided win

The Eagles’ snap counts from their 27-13 win over the Steelers tell the full story of a lopsided victory.

The Eagles won by 14 points and it wasn’t even that close.

By the end of the game, the Eagles’ offense played a season-high 80 snaps and the Eagles’ defense played a season-low 43.

The Steelers ran just 41 offensive plays on Sunday. That’s the fewest for any team in a game in the NFL all season. And it’s the fewest against the Eagles since the Broncos ran 40 in 1992 in a 30-0 Eagles win.

With a game-ending drive that lasted 10:29 seconds, the Eagles crushed the Steelers in Time of Possession — 39:52-20:08. That’s the longest they have held the ball in the Nick Sirianni Era.

This is the first time the Eagles played 80 snaps on offense since their Week 3 win in Tampa in 2023. And the 43 snaps on defense is a low during Sirianni’s time as head coach.

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts, Cam Jurgens and Jordan Mailata played all 80 offensive snaps, while Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson missed just one each.

• Landon Dickerson played 31 snaps before leaving with a knee injury. He stayed on the sideline as a spectator and was replaced by Tyler Steen, who played the final 49 offensive snaps.

• Saquon Barkley played 49 snaps and Kenny Gainwell played 31. Barkley had 19 carries for 65 yards. Gainwell finished the day with 60 scrimmage yards and three big catches for 40 yards. All three of Gainwell’s catches moved the chains on third downs.

• DeVonta Smith played 74 snaps and A.J. Brown played 73. They both had over 100 receiving yards and each had a touchdown catch. No other receiver caught a pass but Jahan Dotson played 36 snaps and Johnny Wilson played 23. Wilson came into the game listed as questionable with an illness.

• Grant Calcaterra led the way for the tight ends, playing 74 snaps. (Remember, Dallas Goedert is on IR.) Calcaterra had a 22-yard catch on the Eagles’ first offensive play of the game. C.J. Uzomah played 26 snaps and E.J. Jenkins played 9.

Defensive notes

• Zack Baun, Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Quinyon Mitchell played all 43 defensive snaps.

• Nolan Smith led the way for edge rushers with 41 snaps, followed by Josh Sweat (28) and Jalyx Hunt (17). Smith has now led this group for four straight weeks. Smith had a big game with 4 tackles, 1 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 pass deflected and 4 of their 9 pressures. Sweat also had a sack in this game and leads the team with 8 on the season.

• At DT, Jalen Carter played 39 of 43 snaps, followed by Milton Williams (31), Jordan Davis (18), Moro Ojomo (11) and Thomas Booker (1).

• Isaiah Rodgers played 8 snaps against the Steelers. He filled in briefly for Slay (38 snaps) when he got hurt. But Rodgers was also the extra DB in the dime package. That had been Avonte Maddox’s role but Maddox didn’t see any time on defense in this game.

