Eagles snap counts: Zack Baun doesn't leave the field in opener

SÃO PAULO — When the Eagles signed Zack Baun this spring, most folks thought he was going to be used as a situational and highly specialized pass rusher.

Nope.

Not only is Baun a starting linebacker but he didn’t leave the field in the Eagles’ Week 1 win 34-29 over the Packers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Baun, 27, played all 67 snaps and absolutely filled up the stat sheet. He led the gam with 15 tackles and also contributed 2 sacks, 2 QB hits and a TFL. He did miss one big tackle but he showed real promise as an every down player.

These 67 snaps are the most Baun has ever played in the game and the firs time he’s never left the field on defense. It was a good Eagles debut.

Fellow starting linebacker Nakobe Dean played 64 of 67 snaps and had some big plays as well. He did get lost in coverage at one point but Dean running downhill is fun to watch.

The Eagles were without Devin White (ankle) in this game but they might already have their two starting linebackers for the season.

Other defensive notes

• In addition to Baun, Reed Blankenship and Darius Slay each played all 67 snaps.

• Without Isaiah Rodgers, the Eagles started Slay and Quinyon Mitchell, who played 63 of 67 snaps. Avonte Maddox was the nickel cornerback and played 60 snaps (90%) in this game. The Packers picked on him a bit.

• Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean was the extra DB on the field in the dime package. He played just six snaps but got his feet wet. The second-round pick from Iowa missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury.

• At edge rusher, Josh Sweat led the way with 41 snaps (61%), followed by Brandon Graham (32 snaps, 48%), Nolan Smith (31 snaps, 46%) and Bryce Huff (30 snaps, 45%). It’s worth noting that Huff is a starter but played the fewest of this group. Graham is 36 and got more snaps than a first-round pick from a year ago and a big-time free agent pickup. Graham is still a good player but that’s not ideal.

• On the inside of the line, Jalen Carter played 51 snaps (76%) followed by Jordan Davis (35 snaps, 52%), Milton Williams (28 snaps, 42%), Moro Ojomo (14 snaps, 21%) and Thomas Booker (8 snaps, 12%). Some of those deep rotational players got snaps in crucial moments. Ojomo had an important pressure on a 3rd-and-5 late in the game.

Offensive notes

• The entire offensive line and Jalen Hurts played all 76 snaps. That’s a good start to the season. DeVonta Smith also played 76 and A.J. Brown played 72. Brown and Smith combined for 203 receiving yards in this game.

• Saquon Barkley played 61 snaps (80%) and was tremendous, putting up 132 scrimmage yards and scoring 3 touchdowns. With Barkley playing so well, there was a limited role for Kenny Gainwell (15 snaps) and Will Shipley (4 snaps) but both saw the field. Gainwell had a nifty 10-yard catch and Shipley’s snaps came in 21 personnel with two running backs on the field.

• As Jahan Dotson gets caught up to speed, he’s not getting all the snaps as the third receiver. Dotson played 32 snaps, while Johnny Wilson played 10 and Britain Covey played 9.

• At tight end, Dallas Goedert played 62 snaps, followed by Grant Calcaterra (36) and E.J. Jenkins (3). This was Jenkins’ NFL debut.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube