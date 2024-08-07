Eagles training camp observations: Slay doesn't look like a 33-year-old CB

The Eagles held their 10th training camp practice of the summer on an overcast Wednesday morning.

This session lasted about 1 hour and 16 minutes before a developmental period at the end. The Eagles were in shorts and shells after a couple tough days in pads.

The preseason will kick off for the Eagles on Friday night in Baltimore. Nick Sirianni would not divulge if his starters are going to play.

To today’s observations:

1. As always, housekeeping:

• Did not practice: Oren Burks (knee), Parris Campbell (groin), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (shoulder), Mehki Garner (hamstring), Brandon Smith (concussion)

• After being limited the last couple days, Tyler Steen (ankle) was listed as a full participant.

• John Ross, who left Tuesday’s practice early, was back on the field on Wednesday.

2. Some depth chart notes:

• Both Mekhi Becton and Tyler Steen were full participants in Wednesday’s practice and Becton was the first-team right guard. While Sirianni didn’t want to make a big deal about it, it’s clear that Becton is getting these reps over Steen. There’s a long way to go in this competition but the job might be Becton’s to lose.

• Second-team OL: Fred Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Brett Toth, Steen, Darian Kinnard

• Another day with Isaiah Rodgers getting the first crack at the RCB job opposite Darius Slay. And another day of Quinyon Mitchell as the first-team nickel. In 7-on-7s, eventually Slay came out and Rodgers slid over to the LCB spot and Mitchell was outside at the RCB; Tyler Hall took over in the slot.

• Without CJGJ, Reed Blankenship and Avonte Maddox were the first-team safeties but James Bradberry mixed in later.

• As has been the case all summer, Devin White and Zack Baun began the day as the top linebackers but then Nakobe Dean mixed in later.

• More first-team reps for Johnny Wilson and Britain Covey as WR3. Some of these periods were long and other guys got the deeper first-team reps. We saw some Joseph Ngata and Jacob Harris in the mix.

• While Kenny Pickett gets most of the second-team reps, Tanner McKee worked in there a little bit again on Wednesday. But it was a light practice and the third-team didn’t get team work so maybe that’s why.

3. We’ve talked so much about the other starting outside corner this summer but not much about Slay. That’s because the ball doesn’t even get thrown in his direction that much.

But it seems like every time Slay is targeted in team drills, the veteran corner knocks the ball down. He did it again in man coverage on a deep ball to Ngata in the end zone. Jalen Hurts threw up a 50-50 ball to Ngata (who has 3 inches on Slay) but the veteran timed his jump and knocked it away.

The history for older corners isn’t great but Slay definitely doesn’t look like a beaten down 33-year-old corner in this training camp. He looks like he always has.

4. The best offensive play of the day came on a contested catch from Britain Covey with safety Tristin McCollum in coverage. A gain of about 20 yards. Covey obviously isn’t the biggest guy (he’s 5-8, 173) but he makes tough catches when given the opportunity. He was hit by McCollum but still held on through contact and through the ground.

5. Grant Calcaterra continues to have a very strong summer. He caught a perfectly thrown seam ball from Hurts in the first team period over the coverage of Devin White. In 7-on-7s, Calcaterra nearly had a great catch in the back of the end zone but was unable to get both feet in. It was a perfect pass from Hurts with a ton of zip on it.

It seems like Hurts is really trusting Calcaterra this summer, which is important.

6. If there’s one thing from the old playbook the Eagles shouldn’t get rid of, it’s the slant to A.J. Brown. That’s still almost automatic. The Eagles’ first-team offense faced a 4th-and-3 situation on Wednesday and threw a slant to No. 11. Easy money.

This is also where we tell you that Hurts has now gone 10 days of practice without an interception. It’s been a really impressive summer for the franchise quarterback. The Eagles have a joint practice against the Patriots next week; it should be a fun test to see him against a different defense.

7. Dallas Goedert got wide open in the red zone for an easy touchdown catch. Nakobe Dean was in coverage and it looked like there was some confusion from the Eagles’ defense. So maybe it wasn't all on Dean but he hasn't looked great in coverage this summer.

8. Two players who I have featured as “stock down” players earlier this summer because of drops made plays on Wednesday. Rookie receiver Ainias Smith caught a laser in rhythm from Pickett in 7-on-7s. And in team drills, running back Tyrion Davis-Price caught a touchdown pass in the flat from McKee.

9. Devin White gets most of his reps against the first-team offense, which means it’s either Saquon Barkley or Kenny Gainwell there in pass protection when he blitzes. Barkley is especially tough in pass pro and has done a nice job against White. But on Wednesday, White got back-to-back blitzes against Will Shipley and then Lew Nichols and went through both of them with ease.

In the spring, White said he was looking forward to showing Vic Fangio his ability to blitz. He's doing that.

10. The Eagles worked on their new kickoff returns Wednesday. Even though they’re probably not going to tip their hand in practice with a bunch of reporters and fans around, we did see the personnel. Isaiah Rodgers, Kenny Gainwell, Britain Covey, Will Shipley and Ainias Smith were the returners.

Stupid Observation of the Day: A bunch of former Eagles were in attendance on Wednesday, including some Super Bowl LII champions: Jason Kelce, Chris Long and Beau Allen. Earlier this week, Torrey Smith was out here. It’s just a reminder that the players on that team will forever be heroes in this city.

