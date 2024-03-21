Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Sr. reflect on hard-earned draft dreams on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share
Jeremiah Trotter on Takeoff podcast

John Clark sat down with Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and his son, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ahead of the NFL Draft. The younger Trotter is likely to be one of the first linebackers off the board in April. He and his father went in depth on their journey back to the NFL.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkEagles newsEagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us