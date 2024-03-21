Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Sr. reflect on hard-earned draft dreams on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

John Clark sat down with Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and his son, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ahead of the NFL Draft. The younger Trotter is likely to be one of the first linebackers off the board in April. He and his father went in depth on their journey back to the NFL.

