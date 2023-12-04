Watch: Nick Sirianni speaks to media following third straight loss

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon after having a chance to watch the film of his team's disastrous loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

The Eagles have lost three straight games but still sit at 10-4 with a path to a second consecutive NFC East title. The Birds will face the Giants on Christmas Day in Week 16.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube