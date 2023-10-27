Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props and Picks

Four weeks ago, the Eagles squeaked by the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in overtime, 34-31. The rematch is Sunday at FedExField. Will the script be different? Let’s find some value in the numbers.

All lines/odds courtesy PointsBet

Eagles at Commanders, Sunday 1 p.m.

Point spread/ML – Eagles -7/-300 Commanders +7/+240

Total Points: 43.5

Analysis: While the Eagles have struggled at home against Washington recently for some reason (1-2-1 ATS, 2-2 SU in last four), on the road has been very different. The Birds are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six at FedEx, with four of those wins by double digits. The Commanders have allowed 16 and 14 points in their last two, but against the Falcons and Giants. Prior to that, they allowed 33 or more in four straight.

Picks: Eagles -7, OVER 43.5

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 245.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing TDs, 21.5 completions

Sam Howell – 235.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing TDs (+145), 21.5 completions

Analysis: Not sure why Hurts’ numbers are where they are. He has topped 235.5 yards and 21.5 completions in each of his last five games. Washington’s pass defense ranks 28th against the pass. Hurts shouldn’t have too much trouble hitting his yards and completions Sunday. Howell has been up and down this season – largely down, as in on the ground. He’s been sacked 40 times through seven games.

Picks: Hurts OVER yards, OVER completions

Rushing props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 65.5 yards, 15.5 attempts

Brian Robinson – 40.5 yards, 11.5 attempts

Analysis: Last time against Washington, Swift finished 14/56/1 in a 34-31 overtime finish. I think with Hurts’ knee issue, the team will lean on Swift more than usual. Meanwhile, Robinson has averaged 27.3 yards/game and 2.9 yards/carry over his last four, and face a nightmare matchup against the Eagles’ top-ranked run defense.

Picks: Swift OVER 65.5 yards; Robinson UNDER 40.5 yards

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 85.5 yards, 5.5 receptions

Terry McLaurin – 55.5 yards

DeVonta Smith – 50.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Jahan Dotson – 35.5 yards

Logan Thomas – 30.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 15.5 yards

Analysis: Brown, all day, every day. He’s had 6+ catches and 127+ yards in each of his last five, including 9/175/2 vs Washington four weeks ago. Again, citing Hurts’ knee, look for a fair share of checkdowns to Swift and Goedert. As for Washington, McLaurin has seen 35 targets in the last four games, and has had at least 81 yards in 3-of-4.

Picks: Brown OVER yards, receptions; Swift OVER yards, Goedert OVER receptions; McLaurin OVER yards

Anytime Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -120

D’Andre Swift -105

A.J. Brown +110

Brian Robinson +210

Terry McLaurin +225

Dallas Goedert +230

DeVonta Smith +260

Jahan Dotson +300

Analysis: Hurts has been easy money on this prop thanks to the Brotherly Shove, reaching the end zone in 5-of-6. Brown will get in the end zone again. Nothing else is really a lot of value, save for McLaurin.

Picks: Hurts, Brown, McLaurin