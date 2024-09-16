Eagles vs. Falcons betting guide: Odds, props and picks

The Eagles hunt for a 2-0 start tonight in their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Birds got some late-breaking injury news regarding WR1 A.J. Brown, which could change their gameplan significantly. Either way, let’s take a look at these numbers and see if we can’t make it a profitable evening.

All odds provided by Fanatics Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Falcons, 8:15pm

Point spread/ML – Falcons +5.5/+200 Eagles -5.5/-250

Total Points (O/U) – 45.5 points

Analysis: Brown’s hamstring will almost certainly put a dent in the Eagles’ passing game. The Falcons managed just ten points against the Steelers at home in Week 1. The Eagles’ defense isn’t a finished product yet; they were gashed in the running game, and the Packers only punted twice. The Eagles just have more talent across the board, but I don’t think they will dominate.

Picks: Eagles ML; Under 45.5 points

Passing Props (O/U)

Kirk Cousins – 225.5 passing yards; 33.5 attempts; 21.5 completions; 1.5 passing TD (+145/-190)

Jalen Hurts – 230.5 passing yards; 30.5 attempts; 20.5 completions; 1.5 passing TD (+125/-185)

Analysis: Cousins threw for just 16/26 for 155 yards in Week 1. Those numbers will tick up, but he doesn’t have a wealth of talent to throw to. I feel like the loss of Brown will lead the Eagles to keep the ball on the ground more.

Picks: Cousins UNDER 225.5 yards; Hurts UNDER 230.5 yards

Rushing Props (O/U)

Bijan Robinson – 85.5 yards

Saquon Barkley – 80.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 35.5 yards

Tyler Allgeier – 20.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 10.5 yards

Analysis: As mentioned, the Eagles will aim to keep the ball on the ground, which means a heavier workload for Barkley, Hurts and Gainwell. Barkley had 24 carries vs GB, he could have even more. Steelers QB Justin Fields ran for 14/57 against Atlanta’s D, so look for Hurts to bust a couple tonight. The Eagles run defense didn’t fare well in Week 1, yielding 7.8 yards/carry.

Picks: Robinson OVER 85.5 yards, Barkley OVER 80.5 yards, Hurts OVER 35.5 yards

Receiving props (O/U)

DeVonta Smith – 70.5 yards; 5.5 receptions

Drake London – 55.5 yards; 5.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 45.5 yards; 4.5 receptions

Kyle Pitts – 40.5 yards; 3.5 receptions

Darnell Mooney – 35.5 yards; 3.5 receptions

Bojan Robinson – 30.5 yards; 4.5 receptions

Jahan Dotson – 25.5 yards; 2.5 receptions

Saquon Barkley – 20.5 yards

Analysis: With Brown out of the mix, Smith should see much more targets tonight, as will Jahan Dotson and TE Dallas Goedert. Robinson was 5/43 on five targets in Week 1, as Cousins threw 12 of his 26 passes to RBs. That doesn’t leave much love for the rest of his skill position players.

Picks: Smith OVER 70.5 yards, OVER 5.5 receptions; Goedert OVER 45.5 yards; Dotson OVER 25.5 yards, OVER 2.5 receptions

Anytime Touchdowns

Barkley – -180

Robinson – -110

Hurts – +105

Smith - +125

Goedert +190

London - +190

Pitts - +240

Dotson - +270

Allgeier - +290

Analysis: Barkley is a near-lock; I would sprinkle some on 2 scores (+310) for tonight. Same with Robinson, for even more value (+475). Dotson and Goedert could see some red zone targets in this one as well.

Picks: Barkley, Robinson, Goedert