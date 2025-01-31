Eagles injury update: Several key Eagles still out of practice in Philly

The Eagles practiced inside the bubble and out of the rain at the NovaCare Complex on Friday afternoon as they look ahead to Super Bowl LIX.

Several key players did not participate in Friday’s practice but there’s still a long way to go before the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Zack Baun were at practice on Friday but were spectators. Landon Dickerson (knee), Cam Jurgens (back), Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), A.J. Brown (rest), Saquon Barkley (rest), Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), Eli Ricks (illness) and Parris Campbell were not seen during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Dickerson and Jurgens combined to play center in the NFC Championship Game but both fought through injuries. With two weeks to heal up before the final game of the season, the Eagles are hoping to have both of them return.

Meanwhile, Moro Ojomo (shoulder) and Nolan Smith (illness) returned on Friday after missing Thursday’s session at the Linc.

After getting his practice window activated on Thursday, Brandon Graham (elbow) practiced again on Friday.

Graham, 36, tore his triceps on Nov. 24 but is hoping to make his return for Super Bowl LIX. Graham was limited on Thursday, participating in individual drills. He said he expected to do some team drills on Friday.

The other limited participant from Thursday’s practice, Britain Covey (neck), was back on the field Friday.

The Eagles will practice one more time in South Philly on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field before heading down to New Orleans on Sunday afternoon for their week of Super Bowl prep.

