Jack Stoll is gone (again), Caleb Sterns is back (again) as Eagles shuffle practice squad

An Eagles who was just released is back. And an Eagle who was just signed is gone.

A curious couple roster moves late Wednesday afternoon, with the Eagles releasing tight end Jack Stoll – who they just signed to the practice squad 14 days ago – and re-signing safety Caden Sterns – who they just released from the practice squad 10 days ago.

Stoll, who first made the Eagles’ roster as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021, spent the last three years with the Eagles, playing in 50 games with 26 starts. He caught 20 passes for 183 yards and averaged nearly 500 offensive snaps per year, mainly as a blocker.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He signed with the Giants in March but was released after training camp, and the Eagles quickly snapped him up. It didn’t last.

Sterns, originally a 5th-round pick of the Broncos in 2021, has had a bizarre few weeks. The Broncos released him on Aug. 5, the Panthers claimed him on waivers, the Panthers released him on Aug. 8 after he failed his physical with a lingering knee injury dating back to opening day 2023, the Eagles then signed him on Aug. 11, released him on Aug. 27 with an injury designation, re-signed him to the practice squad on Aug. 28 and released him on Sept. 3.

So he’s been released four times by three teams in 37 days.

Sterns didn’t play in either preseason game and hasn’t practiced since first joining the Eagles. When we last saw him – at practice on Sept. 2 – he was undergoing some rigorous rehab on the side with a trainer.

Once upon a time, Sterns was seen as a promising young safety. He played in 15 games with two starts as a rookie and had two interceptions and two sacks. He played in only five games in 2022 – but had two more interceptions – before getting hurt in the 2023 opener.

His four interceptions are the most by a Bronco in his first 21 career games since Hall of Famer Steve Atwater had five over the 1989 and 1990 seasons.

Sterns’ head coach with the Broncos in 2021 was current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Eagles have two other safeties on the practice squad – Andre’ Sam, who was with the team in training camp, and J.T. Woods, who they just signed on Tuesday. Sterns is one of three injured safeties on the roster. Sydney Brown remains on Physically Unable to Perform as he recovers from a knee injury from last year and James Bradberry is on Injured Reserve with a lower leg injury.