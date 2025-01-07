Another team requests to interview Kellen Moore for head coach job

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has now emerged as a candidate for a second head coaching vacancy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested to interview Moore for their head coaching job, the Jaguars announced on Tuesday. Moore was one of eight coaches listed on the Jaguars’ interview request list.

This request comes a day after we learned the Saints also asked to interview Moore for their head coaching job.

For now, Moore’s focus is on getting the Eagles’ offense ready for its playoff game against the Packers at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the wild card round.

“You don’t worry about it too much,” Moore said. “Really, the focus is on the week and those things take care of themselves. Obviously, those things only come to teams that usually tend to have success and are doing things well on the field. That’s where your focus is.”

Because the Eagles are playing in the wild card round, Moore can’t even be interviewed virtually until three days after the wild card game and if the Eagles advance, the interview must happen before the end of the divisional round game.

Moore, 35, is in his first year as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He replaced Brian Johnson, who was fired after the 2023 season. If Moore gets hired away as a head coach, the Eagles would end up with their fourth offensive coordinator in five years under head coach Nick Sirianni in 2025.

The Eagles this season have the No. 8 offense in yards, the No. 7 offense in points and the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL.

The Jaguars are looking for a head coach after firing former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson this week. Pederson, who won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, finished his three-year tenure in Jacksonville with a 22-29 record.

The other seven names on the Jaguars’ list of requested interviews were Todd Monken, Joe Brady, Liam Coen, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Patrick Graham and Robert Saleh.

