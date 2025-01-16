How Trotter Jr. knows he's ready for bigger role after Dean's injury

It’s a busy week for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. but that doesn’t mean he can slack off on his rookie duties.

All season, it has been his job to make sure the linebacker room at the NovaCare Complex is stocked with snacks and the fridge is full of waters. His veteran teammates have a particular affinity for Sour Patch Kids Bites and Fruit Gushers.

“I just had to restock on Gushers today actually,” Trotter said.

It’s a reminder that the 22-year-old is still a rookie, even though the Eagles are probably going to rely on him quite a bit in Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

For most of the season, Trotter has been a special teamer and a backup behind starters Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. But after Dean suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon against the Packers, the Eagles are preparing to play both Trotter and veteran Oren Burks in his place.

It’s time for the fifth-round pick from Clemson to show what he can do on defense.

Is he ready?

“Yeah, I definitely feel like I’m ready,” Trotter said. “I prepared every single week like I was going to start. I try to make sure I’m always on top of whatever I need to do as far as mentally and preparation-wise. I just try to look up to the veterans to see how they prepare as well. That’s all you can really do. I just have full faith in God, that he’ll be with me and guide me on the field.”

For most of the season, whenever Baun or Dean would miss some snaps, veteran Burks would fill in. But it was notable on Tuesday when veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t try to hide the fact that he’s going to play Trotter on Sunday against the Rams.

Fangio clearly think Trotter is ready for this opportunity and so do his teammates.

Baun was incredulous when he heard the question: Is Trotter ready?

Is Trotter ready?!

“Yeah, Trot is definitely ready,” Baun said.

How does Baun know?

“Because I’m practicing with him, I’m playing with him,” Baun said. “Yeah, he’s been ready for a long time now. He’s really excited and I’m excited for him and Oren.”

During the regular season, Trotter played just 104 defensive snaps. Through the first 15 games of the season, he had played just 28. But in the last two weeks, Trotter played 76 and he thinks those reps really helped as he now prepares to see time in the playoffs.

While Trotter didn’t get much action on defense during the regular season, he did get time next to Baun in practice. Fangio likes to mix and match his linebackers throughout the season in practice for situations like this. He wants there to be a level of familiarity if a backup is in.

Sure, Baun and Dean built a strong rapport throughout the season and that’s hard to replicate but Trotter has gotten practice reps next to the Eagles’ All-Pro linebacker too.

“It definitely means a lot,” Trotter said. “Zack took me under his wing and teaching me everything he’s learned and being a great veteran guy. I really appreciate him and I appreciate the whole linebacker room, the older guys in the room. I’m just trying to soak it all in and try to learn from them and gain knowledge.”

Growing up as the son of an Eagles legend, Trotter Jr. knows what playoff football means in this town and it’s special for him to be a part of it.

He was already a part of it in the wild-card round but now that role is about to expand.

While Trotter feels for Dean after the injury, he wants to make him proud. And Dean has already given the rookie some advice.

“He just told me to be me,” Trotter said. “At the end of the day, it’s just football. As long as you do the preparation and put in the work when the lights aren’t on, you’re going to be fine. He just told me to trust my abilities and trust what I prepare for.”

Trotter said his veteran linebackers haven’t yet hit him up for his rookie dinner and he’s hoping that when they do they’ll be kind to his wallet. For now, he’s just fulfilling his other rookie duties while preparing to play a big role in a playoff game that can send the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game.

If the Eagles keep winning, Trotter will keep playing and he’ll have to keep stocking the linebacker room with snacks.

That would be pretty sweet.

