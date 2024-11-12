With Jordan Mailata expected back, Eagles release Jack Stoll

The Eagles on Tuesday released veteran tight end Jack Stoll, presumably to create a spot on the 53-man roster for Jordan Mailata.

Stoll, who originally made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021, played in 57 games with 28 starts for the Eagles, with 22 catches for 193 yards. He caught two passes for 10 yards this year.

He’s been on and off the 53-man roster and practice squad this year, playing in seven games, including one as a practice squad call-up.

After three seasons with the Eagles, Stoll signed with the Giants as a free agent in March but was released as part of their final cuts and rejoined the Eagles the next day on the practice squad.

The Eagles got veteran tight end Dallas Goedert back Sunday for the Cowboys game after he missed three games with a hamstring injury. Grant Calcaterra supplanted Stoll as the No. 2 tight end this year and has 17 catches for 216 yards in nine games.

But Stoll, a blocking specialist, played a lot – 201 snaps in seven games after getting promoted from the practice squad in Week 3. He played 17 snaps against the Cowboys Sunday.

The Eagles don’t have any other tight ends on the 53-man roster, but they do have E.J. Jenkins and C.J. Uzomah on the practice squad.

Jenkins has played 16 snaps on offense and 23 on special teams in three games, two as game-day elevations and one on the roster. Uzomah, a 10-year veteran with 192 career catches, hasn’t played this year. He was with the Eagles in training camp, released in late August, and re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 10.

The Eagles needed a roster spot for Mailata, who is expected to return to action on Thursday night vs. the Commanders.

The Eagles opened Mailata’s practice window on Monday after he spent the last four weeks on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the Browns game.

Mailata, a 7th-round pick in 2018, was listed as a projected full participant Monday and Tuesday. Both designations were league-mandated estimates of what his status would be if the Eagles had a full practice. They didn't practice Monday and had a walkthrough Tuesday.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the 26-year-old Stoll is back on the practice squad at some point.

