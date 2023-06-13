Leaked Hurts kelly green Eagles jersey looks sharp

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced in March 2022 that the team’s beloved kelly green jerseys would be returning this season.

“I’m here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we’re going to have the kelly green, classic Eagles jersey and matching helmet and do it the right way,” Lurie said at the 2022 NFL owners meetings. “It’s what our fans have wanted, it’s what we’ve wanted and we’re going to be able to introduce that for that season.”

Now we’ve got a glimpse of the throwback threads.

In a recent story, Uni Watch provided pictures of a leaked Jalen Hurts No. 1 kelly green jersey.

Courtesy of Uni Watch

Whenever the Eagles do rock the throwbacks this season, it’s safe to say plenty of more pictures will be taken.