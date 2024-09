Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What to Know The Eagles (2-1) head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to face the Buccaneers (2-1).

DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson have all been ruled out.

Parris Campbell and John Ross have been elevated for Sunday's game.

The Eagles are on the road for the second straight week to face the Bucs in Tampa as they look to improve to 3-1 on the season.