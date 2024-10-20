Live updates: Eagles head to MetLife to face Giants in 1st division matchup of season

What to Know The Eagles (3-2) head up the Turnpike to face the Giants (2-4) for their first matchup of the season.

Sydney Brown was activated Saturday afternoon from the PUP list to the Eagles 53-man roster after a length recovery from an ACL tear.

Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata has been placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least a month.

This will be the first time Saquon Barkley faces his old team. Take a look at key matchups for Eagles-Giants here.

The Eagles have a short-handed offensive line going into Sunday. Can they slow down the Giants' top-ranked pass rush?

For complete coverage of today's Eagles-Giants matchup, follow along as our experts report live from MetLife Stadium and our NBC Sports Philadelphia studio.