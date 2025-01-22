Eagles injury report: Updates on Jalen Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell, more

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) both participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough and were officially limited on the first injury report of the week.

The Eagles injury report is an estimation based because they held a walkthrough:

Did not participate: TE Dallas Goedert (ankle), C Cam Jurgens (back)

Limited: WR AJ Brown (knee/rest), WR Britain Covey (neck), QB Jalen Hurts (knee), T Lane Johnson (knee/rest), CB Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder), OLB Josh Sweat (ankle/rest)

Full: QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), DT Byron Young (hamstring)

We’ll learn more about Goedert and Jurgens when the team holds a real practice on Thursday. If they’re not on the field at the Linc for practice, then it’s more notable.

Hurts and Mitchell both expect to play in the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell said there are no limitations on him despite being listed as limited to start the week.

Hurts in Sunday’s divisional round win suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter when his leg got caught under him awkwardly. While Hurts didn’t miss a single snap in the 28-22 win, his mobility was definitely limited in the fourth quarter.

It seems pretty obvious that Hurts is going to play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday but it’s unclear how close to 100 percent he will be. The Eagles will have to account for the possibility that Hurts isn’t as mobile as usual on Sunday.

“Everything is always accounted for,” Sirianni said. “You try to account for everything. That's our job as coaches. When you get out there in the game, these guys have to make split-second decisions. And that's us as coaches, too. We have to make split-second decisions.

“So the prep that you’re doing all week tries to account for everything that you could encounter, from whether Jalen can go, run, or not, whether it's snowing, whether it's raining, whether it’s windy, whether they’ve got this player on the other side or that player on the other side, or you're without this player, or you’re without that player, how many times you’ve played the team.”

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Rams. He was initially listed as questionable to return and was eventually ruled out. The rookie first-round pick has had a fantastic season.

In Mitchell’s place, the Eagles played veteran Isaiah Rodgers, who has been the backup outside cornerback all season and has played well.

