Eagles elevate pair of veteran receivers for Buccaneers game

TAMPA — The Eagles have elevated veteran receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross for their game against the Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa.

The Eagles entered this weekend after ruling out DeVonta Smith (concussion) and on Saturday downgraded A.J. Brown (hamstring) to out after missing the last two weeks. So they’re going to be ready with a couple of veterans from the practice squad.

For Campbell, this will be his third consecutive week being elevated from the practice squad. He has now used up his elevations. If the Eagles want him going forward, they’ll have to find a way to sign him to their 53-man roster.

Last week, Campbell played 36 snaps (50%) on offense and had 2 catches for 13 yards. In his career, Campbell has significant experience in six years. His best season came in 2022, when he had 63 catches for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Ross just signed to the Eagles’ practice squad this week but was with the Eagles all of training camp so he has had time to work with Jalen Hurts and in Kellen Moore’s offense.

Ross was the No. 9 overall pick back in 2017. His career hasn’t gone to plan and he hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game since 2021 with the Giants. Ross had previously retired but came back to football this spring on a tryout with the Eagles and eventually made the 90-man roster and was with the Birds all training camp before getting cut. He wasn’t with a team until the Eagles signed him after the win in New Orleans.

Both Campbell and Ross were competing for rosters spots this summer but neither made the 53-man roster. The Eagles instead traded for Jahan Dotson to get the former first-round pick out of Washington.

The Eagles’ receivers for this game will be Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Campbell and Ross.

The Eagles were able to elevate two receivers because they no longer need to elevate a backup center or third tight end. Both OL Nick Gates and TE Jack Stoll are now on the 53-man roster.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) is questionable for the game.

