Eagles fans turn A.J. Brown's sideline book of choice into No. 1 best seller

The last thing on everyone's bingo card for Eagles-Packers had to be A.J. Brown reading a book on the sideline and it becoming one of the hottest topics of the game.

… Was that even on anyone's bingo card?

During Sunday's 22-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field, a FOX camera caught Brown reading his copy of "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy in between offensive series.

Following the victory in the locker room, Brown said that the book gives him a "sense of peace."

Naturally, Eagles fans took to finding the book on Amazon, and after flooding it with five-star reviews, the book found itself at the No. 1 spot on the best sellers list.

Now, lets focus on the reviews. Laugh out loud funny reviews that could've only been created by the best fans in the NFL.

(That's completely unbiased, by the way.)

Hundreds have gone up in the last 24 hours and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. Here's the best of the bunch:

After hearing the high praise for this book from Brown and reading through the reviews, how could you not want to pick up a copy?

I know I did.

It will have a nice spot on my desk for the divisional game. You know, just in case I need to read something at halftime to bring me peace … or if I need to chuck something across the room.

Who knows — we all handle stress differently.

