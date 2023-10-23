Nobody in NFL history has ever done what the Eagles did in the 4th quarter

He’s not going to … is he?

Not from their own 26-yard line … he can’t … he wouldn’t …

Oh yes he will.

With the Eagles leading the Dolphins by a touchdown early in the fourth quarter Sunday night, Nick Sirianni defied convention — twice in a row — going for it on 4th down from the Eagles' own 26 and then from their 37.

To put that in perspective, over the previous 30 years — as far back as Stathead lets us research this — the Eagles went for it on fourth down inside their own 40 with a one-possession lead only three times.

Then they did it twice on one drive.

How rare is that?

According to Stathead’s game play finder, the Eagles became the first team since 1994 — as far back as the game play finder goes — to convert two fourth downs inside their own 40-yard line with a one-possession lead in the same game.

Never mind the same drive.

They’re actually the first team in at least 30 years to even attempt it twice.

Considering how differently the game was played before 1994, it’s a safe bet no team has ever done what the Eagles did Sunday night.

Darius Slay’s interception at the Eagles’ 1-yard line and 16-yard return — the Eagles’ first takeaway in a month — gave the Eagles the ball back with 11½ minutes left in the game and a 24-17 lead.

Three plays netted nine yards and set up the first 4th-and-1, from the Eagles’ 26.

Sirianni called time to figure it all out.

“I didn’t love that I had to call a timeout there,” Sirianni said. “I had to get a second look at where the spot was. I thought initially it was two (yards to go), but it was more like a yard.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, I would be crazy if I don’t go for it on 4th-and-1 with the type of guys we have.’”

The Eagles had gone for it that deep in their own territory with a lead only once on record, and that was in the 2001 playoff game against the Bears at Soldier Field. But that was with seven seconds left and a 33-17 lead, and Sean Landeta ran backwards 20 yards for an intentional safety.

Of course, the Eagles converted their unstoppable Jalen Hurts short-yardage maneuver netting two yards.

Three more plays gained nine more yards, setting up the second fourth down, this one at their own 37. This time there was no hesitation.

Same play, same result.

“We come out on the field, think we're going to punt it, and then coach tells us we're going for it,” Lane Johnson said. “And we had two conversions there, so those two plays really sealed the game for us. A ballsy move.

“That's a vote of confidence from him. We ran this play a lot over the course of the past two or three years, so we've gotten good at it. And we have a quarterback back there that's strong. And he's got up front to push. So really happy with those two plays to help us seal the game.”

Kenny Gainwell’s three-yard TD run capped the drive and gave the Eagles the two-possession lead with under five minutes left.

Hurts is now 14-for-17 this year on 3rd- or 4th-and-1 and 55-for-63 (87 percent) in three years playing for Sirianni.

He has 20 more rushing first downs on 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1 since 2021 than anybody else in the NFL

“It’s 1st-and-9 every down,” Sirianni said. “Every first down, it’s 1st-and-9. Knowing that if you get to 4th-and-1, shoot, a lot of faith in that play.”

They have the o-line to convert. They have the quarterback to convert. They have the backs and tight ends to contribute.

But from their own 26?

From their own 37?

“It’s just great trust,” Hurts said. “You know there’s a process to everything and he tries to implement a process to everything he does so there’s a reason for everything. I think that’s the best way you can be.

“For him to have the trust in us and the moments in that situation on all of those 4th downs, go out there and make a play and execute. That’s all that matters.

“When you execute at a high level and do things the right way and everyone is on the same page, it can be very special.”

