In Roob's Eagles Stats: Crazy numbers on the road

On Monday, we put together what’s becoming a weekly collection of preposterous Saquon Barkley stats, so this is the non-Saquon version of Roob’s Eagles Stats. And even without the mind-blowing Saquon numbers, there’s plenty of good stuff left.

The Eagles’ road dominance, Jalen Hurts’ consistency, huge yardage margins, Nick Sirianni’s won-lost record and much more this week.

1A. First team in over 30 years: The Eagles haven’t just won seven in a row, they’ve outgained their opponent by at least 100 yards in all seven games. They’re the first NFL team to outgain seven straight opponents by 100 or more yards since the 1993 Steelers. The only longer streak in NFL history belongs to the 1942 Bears, who outgained 10 straight teams by 100 or more yards. The only other teams to do that are the 1949 Eagles and 1975 Vikings. The Eagles have outgained their last four opponents by at least 170 yards, tied for the 2nd-longest streak all-time behind the 1949 Eagles, who outgained seven straight teams by at least 170 yards. The only other teams in the last 50 years with four straight games at plus-170 yardage margin are the 2011 Texans and 2019 49ers.

1B. Huge yardage margin: During these last seven games, the Eagles have outgained their opponents by 1,260 yards, their largest seven-game yardage margin since 1954. And during the last four games, they’ve outgained their opponents by 795 yards, also their most since 1954.

1C. Gashing their opponents: The Eagles are already the first team since the 2010 Chargers to outgain six different opponents by at least 170 yards. With six games left, the Eagles already have the 7th-most games in a season outgaining a team by 170 or more. The 1949 Eagles hold the record with nine such games and the 1968 Raiders had eight.

1D. Insane yardage margin: Overall, the Eagles have outgained their first 11 opponents by 1,259 yards, their biggest yardage margin through 11 games since 1953, when they outgained their first 11 opponents by 1,693 yards.

2. Blowing teams out on the road: After winning by 25 points over the Giants at MetLife, the Bengals by 20 at Paul Brown Stadium, the Cowboys by 28 at AT&T and the Rams by 17 at SoFi, the Eagles have outscored their last four road opponents by 90 points. They're the 12th team in the last 50 years to win four straight road games by a combined 90 points, and it’s the first time they’ve ever won four straight road games by a combined 90 or more points in the same season. Over the 1949 and 1950 seasons they won four straight road games by a combined 113 points – 38-7 in Pittsburgh, 44-21 in Washington and 24-3 in New York in 1949 and 45-7 in Chicago vs. the Cardinals in 1950.

3A. More good stuff from Hurts: With a passer rating of 108.0 against the Rams, this was Jalen Hurts’ sixth game this year with a rating of 108.0 or higher. With six games left, that’s one shy of the franchise record of seven, shared by Donovan McNabb in 2004 and Nick Foles in 2013. Overall, Hurts now has 20 career games with a rating of 108 or higher. Only McNabb (29) has had more in Eagles history.

3B. Piling up the wins: Hurts now has a 43-19 won-loss record as a starting quarterback. Only 12 QBs in history have won more games in their first 62 starts, a group that includes Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Roger Staubach, Russell Wilson, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger.

3C. Getting in the end zone: Hurts has 132 touchdowns in those first 62 starts - 80 passes and 52 runs. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have accounted for more touchdowns in their first 62 starts: Patrick Mahomes, 157 (149, 8), Dan Marino, 156 (154, 2), Aaron Rodgers, 147 (131, 16), Josh Allen, 142 (110, 32), Daunte Culpepper, 135 (108, 27) and Deshaun Watson, 133 (114, 19).

4A. Pounding the rock I: The Eagles are the first team with 22 rushing touchdowns through 11 games since LaDainian Tomlinson and the 2006 Chargers, who had 24. Over the last 45 years, the only other team with more than 22 rushing TDs through 11 games is the 1995 Cowboys with Emmitt Smith. It’s the most the Eagles have had since the 1949 NFL Championship team had 24 after Week 11. The Eagles are the first team with 22 rushing TDs and a rushing average over 5.0 yards per carry through 11 games since the 1958 Browns.

4B. Pounding the rock II: The Eagles’ 409 rushing attempts are the most by any NFL team after 11 games since the 2004 Steelers had 438. The only other team with more since 1988 was the 1996 Bills, who had 422.

5. History of winning streaks: The Eagles’ current seven-game winning streak is the eighth in franchise history of seven games or longer (single-season streaks only). The Eagles also won eight straight in 2022. That makes Nick Sirianni only the second coach in franchise history and first in 75 years to oversee two winning streaks of at least seven games. Greasy Neale’s Eagles won eight straight in both 1948 and 1949, winning the NFL Championship both seasons. The longest winning streaks in franchise history were nine games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. The Eagles have more winning streaks of at least seven games since 2003 than from 1933 through 2002.

6. Kenny G. moving up the list: Kenny Gainwell’s 13-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter was the 12th of his career and moved him within one of the most rushing TDs in NFL history by a player with three or fewer starts. Najeh Davenport had 13 rushing TDs from 2002 through 2008 with the Packers, Steelers and Colts. Davenport and Gainwell both have three career starts. Gainwell is also up to 1,114 career rushing yards, 11th-most among players with three or fewer career starts.

7. By land and by sea: With 2,127 rushing yards and a passer rating of 101.6, the Eagles are only the third team in NFL history with more than 2,000 rushing yards and a passer rating over 100 after 11 games. The others are the 1971 Dolphins (2,080 rushing yards, 100.7 passer rating) and 2019 Ravens (2,316, 110.4). The 2019 Ravens and 2024 Eagles are the only teams in history with 2,100 yards both rushing and passing after 11 games. Only five teams since 1966 have averaged 7.5 yards per pass attempt and 5.2 yards per rushing attempt through 11 games. Two of them are the 2024 Eagles and Ravens, who meet on Sunday in Baltimore.

8. Let’s not forget A.J.: A.J. Brown’s 16th 100-yard performance in only his 45th game as an Eagle moved him past Fred Barnett and into sixth place on the all-time Eagles 100-yard receiving list. He trails only Pete Retzlaff (23), Harold Carmichael (21), Mike Quick (21), DeSean Jackson (21) and Tommy McDonald (17). Since he joined the Eagles in 2022, only Justin Jefferson (18) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (17) have more 100-yard games than Brown. With 15.5 yards per catch and 78.5 yards per game in his career, Brown is now one of only three players in NFL history to average over 75 yards per game and over 15 yards per catch. The others are Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (18.9, 75.7) and Calvin Johnson (15.9, 86.1).

9. Crazy rushing margins: In their last six games, the Eagles have rushed for 1,396 yards and allowed just 476 rushing yards. Since 1953, there have only been four larger six-game rushing margins: The 2018 and 2020 Ravens, 1976 Steelers and 1973 Rams. The 920-yard margin is the Eagles’ largest since they out-rushed six opponents by 1,079 yards in 1949. The Eagles have out-rushed six straight opponents by at least 90 yards, something only three other teams in NFL history have done, including this year’s Ravens.

10. Climbing even higher: With another win, Nick Sirianni on Sunday climbed from the 8th-highest winning percentage in NFL history to the 6th-highest among head coaches who coached at least four years. Sirianni began the weekend at 42-19, which is .689. With the win, he improved to .694, moving past Blanton Collier, who coached the Browns in the 1960s, and into a tie with Tommy Hughitt, who coached the Buffalo All-Americans in the 1920s. And then on Monday night, he moved up another spot when the Ravens beat the Chargers and John Harbaugh fell from .696 to .680. That means Sirianni now has the 5th-best won-loss record of any head coach in NFL history, behind only four Hall of Famers: Guy Chamberlin (.784 in the 1920s), John Madden (.759 with the Raiders in the 1970s), Vince Lombardi (.738 with the Packers in the 1960s) and George Allen (.712 with the Rams and Washington in the 1960s and 1970s).

