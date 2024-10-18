Eagles give Saquon advice for emotional return against former team

It’s just any other week.

You’ve heard the lies before. Whenever there’s a big game, professional athletes will lie — mostly to themselves — about the significance of that game in an attempt to steady their preparation and emotions. And it’s a worthwhile attempt.

But then ask that same player about it after the game is over and, no, it wasn’t just any other game.

And that’s what Saquon Barkley is walking into on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. He was once the Giants’ No. 2 overall pick, a Pro Bowler, the face of the franchise and now he’s returning as a member of one of their biggest division rivals.

Any other game? No way.

Of course, it’s not like Barkley is the first NFL player to play in a potential revenge game. In fact, he’s just the latest Eagle to have the experience. This week, we caught up with several of Barkley’s teammates who have been through it to see if they have any advice for him as he heads back to North Jersey.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

There’s no doubt that Gardner-Johnson was even more exuberant than normal in Week 3 when the Eagles went into New Orleans and left with a close win.

What’s his advice for Barkley?

“Continue to be him and focus on what he can focus on,” Gardner-Johnson said. “And keep running crazy.”

Gardner-Johnson probably didn’t do the best job of handling his emotions in that 15-12 win over the Saints. In that game, he had 6 tackles but also walked away with three fines for over $45,000, which included two fines for taunting throughout the game. It was clearly personal for Gardner-Johnson, who let out even more emotion in his postgame media availability.

What would his advice be about controlling emotions?

“Just be you and continue to be you,” Gardner-Johnson said. “You can’t give the fans what they want. I think he’s done a great job of doing that, not giving them what they want and just playing ball. I think a lot of us, like me, need to follow his advice. Him just going out there balling and doing what he’s doing. There’s no extra energy that needs to be put into it. Just go out there and play ball.”

LB Zack Baun

While Gardner-Johnson’s return to New Orleans in Week 3 was more talked about, the game meant an awful lot to Baun too. He probably just hid it a little better. In that game, Baun ended up having game-high 13 tackles.

“Just lock in a little bit extra this week,” Baun said. “You know how much it means to you so use that as motivation to perform even better or prepare even better than you have in the past.”

Baun spent the first four years of his career with the Saints before leaving in free agency. New Orleans drafted him in the third-round in 2020 and he never became a full-time starter there. On Sunday in North Jersey, he’ll start his sixth game for the Eagles, which will match a career high.

There were clearly some extra emotions for Baun entering the Saints game. He agreed that it’s important for Barkley to harness those emotions going into a game like this.

“That was the thing,” Baun said. “You have to make sure you’re playing emotional but not too reckless. You’ve got to just lock in a little more. You truly feel it when you step onto that field again or when we step into the visitor’s locker room, you feel it even more.”

WR A.J. Brown

The Eagles traded for Brown during the draft in 2022 after the former second-round pick had spent the first three years of his career with the Titans. Tennessee didn’t want to give him a huge contract, so they shipped him to Philly and he has since been a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best receivers in the NFL.

“I think [Barkley is] handling it the best way he can,” Brown said. “I think the beast will probably be let out on Sunday. But he’s doing a great job keeping it one day at a time and he’s just doing what he regularly does, that’s coming to work and doing the little things.”

Brown really let out the beast the first time he faced the Titans. When they came to Philly in Week 13 of the 2022 season, Brown made them pay for their mistake. He had 8 catches for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-10 win.

Brown said it’s not hard to control your emotions throughout the week; you just have to practice like it’s any other week. Of course, the game will be a little different.

“I think you just break it down to making the most of each opportunity and just focus on your little details, your keys and try not to make the big play,” Brown said. “Just make the routine play and everything else will take over itself. He’s a great athlete. I’m sure he’s going to make plays.”

CB Darius Slay

The Lions drafted Slay in the second-round back in 2013 and he played the first seven years of his career in Detroit before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2020.

The Eagles played in Detroit in 2021 and walked away with a 44-6 win. In that game, Slay scooped up a fumble return and took it into the end zone for a touchdown.

“He’s a professional,” Slay said. “Basically, man, just go out there and play your game. Because it is a business. That side made a business decision but it’s always love. I know the fans still love him there because he did a lot for that organization.

“I know when I went to Detroit, I got a nice little standing ovation, a little smooth one. It’s a little different, though, here because this is the division so he might not get that. But, then again, knowing how it all went down, I’m sure there’s still a lot of love up there for Saquon.”

Yeah, the situations are a tad different. And there’s a good chance that Barkley won’t feel that type of love from fans because he’s returning with a division rival. Barkley said he doesn’t expect to be booed but wasn’t really sure what to expect.

Earlier this week, Barkley was still processing what the game means to him.

“He’s going to go in there with a lot of intensity like he goes in with every week,” Slay said. “I know he wants to go in there with a little bit of juice because I wanted to go in there with a little bit of juice. I hope he really goes out there and goes crazy.”

