Still bleeding green, Fletcher Cox believes Eagles have unfinished business

Fletcher Cox has been on both sides of the Super Bowl coin.

The Eagles' legend has memories parading down Broad Street, cementing himself in Philadelphia history. He also has the memories of walking through red and yellow confetti to get back to the locker room two years ago in Arizona.

"That feeling of losing one is not the feeling you want, not the side you want to be on," Cox said on the latest Takeoff podcast with NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

The former defensive tackle has been seen on the sideline throughout the Eagles' playoff run that landed them back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons — and he's as invested as ever in the team that once drafted him in 2012.

"But the emotion part is I bleed green," Cox said. "I played for that organization for 12 years and it's special.

"Any team in the city of Philadelphia making it to that level, you gotta be somewhat emotionally involved and gotta feel the energy and that city right now is on fire."

The Eagles have one game standing between them and collecting their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. And all they have to do is stop Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are looking to make NFL history as the first team to three-peat.

"There's two great teams going at it," Cox said. "This is a totally different Eagles team than what it was a couple years ago.

"I think that Nick (Sirianni) will have these guys so focused on what they need to do. I'm sure Nick is going back and seeing what he could've done better a couple years ago to switch up and change that result.

"That's the thing that you get to experience. They'll be well prepared. He'll have that team ready to go."

The next few days in Philadelphia are crucial for the rematch that is set to go down Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

The hunger is there. And the Eagles are looking to take care of unfinished business in an eerily similar way to how they did back in 2017 against the Patriots.

"The job is not done yet," Cox said. "Hopefully in a couple weeks we're celebrating on Broad Street and we know how crazy it's going to be.

"Once they close this deal out, you'll definitely probably see me on Broad Street."

You can listen to the full Takeoff podcast here or watch below.

