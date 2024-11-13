Takeoff Podcast: Jeremiah Trotter says Zack Baun is the MVP of the defense

This week on the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark talks with Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter to discuss the Eagles' dominant defense and facing the Commanders Thursday night.

0:00 - Introducing Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

0:35 - Trotter reflects on time in Washington

0:55 - Big-time linebackers are back in Philly

1:48 - How big of an adjustment was Zack Baun's transition to inside linebacker?

2:38 - Trot impressed by Nakobe Dean's instincts

3:35 - Trot impressed by Baun's physicality in the run game

4:34 - Importance of chemistry between Baun and Dean

5:10 - Vic Fangio reminds Trotter of Jim Johnson

6:23 - Eagles will have biggest test against Commanders on Thursday Night

8:31 - Most impressive thing about Vic Fangio's defense so far?

10:27 - Who has been the MVP of the defense so far?

11:57 - Offense doing better since the bye week

13:10 - Thoughts on Jayden Daniels facing Jalen Hurts

15:25 - What's the difference between the coaching this year and last year?

17:10 - Brandon Graham in his final season

18:18 - How much have things changed since early 2000s?

22:58 - Eagles schedule gets tougher

23:28 - Have Eagles reached their peak yet?

