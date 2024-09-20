Takeoff Podcast: Ray Didinger on Eagles' stunning loss to Falcons and tough matchup with Saints

Ray Didinger joined John Clark to discuss the Eagles' stunning loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football and the state of Vic Fangio's defense, as well as preview the team's upcoming tough matchup with the Saints.

00:28 - Eagles' shocking loss to the Falcons

1:22 - Is Week 3 a must-win game?

3:39 - Eagles' defense against the Saints' high-powered offense

6:17 - Problem with the defensive scheme or personnel?

8:12 - Bryce Huff's fit on this defense

11:17 - Could the Eagles bring Haason Reddick back?

14:44 - Jordan Davis and Vic Fangio's scheme

17:17 - Jalen Carter's maturity level

20:59 - Can the Eagles' defense still be elite?

24:50 - Eagles' offensive plan against the Saints

28:42 - Jalen Hurts' interception problem

32:38 - Is Nick Sirianni to blame for the Eagles' loss to the Falcons?

38:45 - Scoring down across the NFL

43:24 - "The Greatest Moments in Philadelphia Sports History"

44:20 - Ray's show "Tommy and Me"

