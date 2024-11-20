Takeoff Podcast: Tony Dungy previews the Eagles SNF matchup with the Rams

This week on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we talk with NFL hall of fame head coach Tony Dungy, who will be analyzing the Eagles vs. Rams game for Sunday Night Football
00:00 - Tony Dungy
00:32 - Eagles Rams on Sunday Night Football
01:39 - Any weaknesses on defense?
02:29 - Another test for Quinyon Mitchell
03:22 - Jalen Carter
04:17 - Sticking with the running game
06:37 - MVP Odds
08:22 - Giant mistake letting Saquon Barkley go?
11:45 - Competition in the NFC
13:11 - Keeping the good vibes going
14:16 - Nick Sirianni listening to players
15:23 - Super Bowl offense?
16:14 - Coach of the year odds?
19:07 - Trends in the NFL
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Pandora | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube