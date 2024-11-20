Takeoff Podcast: Tony Dungy previews the Eagles SNF matchup with the Rams

This week on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we talk with NFL hall of fame head coach Tony Dungy, who will be analyzing the Eagles vs. Rams game for Sunday Night Football

00:00 - Tony Dungy

00:32 - Eagles Rams on Sunday Night Football

01:39 - Any weaknesses on defense?

02:29 - Another test for Quinyon Mitchell

03:22 - Jalen Carter

04:17 - Sticking with the running game

06:37 - MVP Odds

08:22 - Giant mistake letting Saquon Barkley go?

11:45 - Competition in the NFC

13:11 - Keeping the good vibes going

14:16 - Nick Sirianni listening to players

15:23 - Super Bowl offense?

16:14 - Coach of the year odds?

19:07 - Trends in the NFL

