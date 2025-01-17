Takeoff: Tony Dungy and Jordan Davis on Eagles-Rams Divisional round matchup

On the latest Takeoff podcast, John Clark catches up with Hall of Fame head coach and NBC's Sunday Night Football analyst, Tony Dungy, as well as Eagles defensive tackle, Jordan Davis to discuss the Eagles upcoming playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

0:00 - Tony Dungy

6:08 - Do the Eagles need to get the passing game right?

7:53 - What do you think of AJ reading the book? “You’re reading too much into it”

14:45 - No Nakobe Dean, area of weakness?

16:43 - Weather going to play a factor?

18:23 - How has Nick Sirianni grown as a coach?

23:05 - Jordan Davis

24:55 - What kind of satisfaction does Jordan Davis get when he sees the success of his teammates?

26:11 - The Georgia Bulldog Brotherhood

32:17 - How the Eagles D-Line plans to slow down the Rams running attack

33:21 - Should we expect some dance moves from Jordan if the Eagles advance?