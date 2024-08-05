Why A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith could become one of greatest WR duos ever

After just two years, they’re already one of the most accomplished wide receiver duos in NFL history.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have something pretty special going. And to hear them talk, they’re just getting started.

In both 2022 and 2023, Brown and Smith each had at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

The only other duo from the same team to do that in consecutive seasons is Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas with the Broncos in 2012 and 2013.

In fact, only two other duos have recorded 80 catches, 1,000 yards and seven TDs in back-to-back seasons (and one of them was a receiver and tight end): T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson with the Bengals in 2006 and 2007 and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce with the Chiefs in 2020 and 2021.

But what makes Brown and Smith even more special is that Brown just turned 27 and Smith is only 25.

And they’re both signed through 2028.

By the time they’re done?

By the time they’re done, we could be looking at Smith and Brown the same way we look at Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

They’re that good. And Smith said after practice Sunday they have no intention of standing still.

“I think as the years go on, it's only going to get better,” he said. “You know, every offseason we come in with something new. Just learning from each other, talking throughout the offseason and things like that. Going out here to practice, things that we see.

“So I think there's always room for improvement because every year you're going to find something new that you want to put in the toolbox.”

How good have these two been?

Brown’s 2,952 yards are nearly 400 more than anybody else has ever had in his first 34 games as an Eagle. Irving Fryar had 2,577 from 1995 through 1997. And Smith’s 3,178 yards are the most in Eagles history by a player in his first three NFL seasons – 54 more than DeSean Jackson from 2008 through 2010.

There are only four NFL players who’ve had 80 catches, 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of the last two years: CeeDee Lamb, Hill, Smith and Brown.

Maybe one of the most interesting things we’ve seen so far at training camp is Smith elevating his game to yet another level. He’s in his fourth year with Jalen Hurts, he seems bigger and stronger than ever and he sure looks like he’s primed for his best season yet.

“He’s been really good,” receivers coach Aaron Moorehead said after practice Sunday. “He’s had probably the best camp he’s had since I’ve been here with him.

“His confidence is through the roof and he’s continuing to just master his craft and he’s getting in that good part of his career where as long as he’s doing the things he’s doing, he’s going to be hard to cover.”

Moorehead, who spent five years in the NFL as a wide receiver, pushes his guys hard, and he's given Smith plenty to work on this summer.

“I think for him, there’s plays every year he’s been here that he’s left on the field, and just maybe a technique here, a technique there, and things that would have been big plays for us in games, and he knows that," he said.

"I think just finishing all the plays and making all the plays. Don’t leave plays on the field, make them and make sure that we’re not putting anything on tape that shouldn’t be out there as far as technique things.

“Because he is thin, and guys are going to know that, they’re going to want to put their hands on him, and you’ve got to make him pay if they’re going to do that."

Smith said his offseason focus was detailing his work and eliminating those mistakes that are costing him big plays.

“The plays that I left on the field, (they were) routine things that I wasn't doing,” he said. “So making sure that I'm constantly doing the routine things to capitalize on every play.

“You always want to improve your football IQ. That's something that you can always grow. So I would say (I want to) continue to grow because there might be situations that we have this year that we didn't run into last year.”

