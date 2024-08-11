Why Isaiah Rodgers went to Google before long-awaited return

BALTIMORE — Dec. 26, 2022.

That’s the date.

That’s the date Isaiah Rodgers will never forget. That’s the date he thought about a ton over the last year and a half. That’s the date he typed into Google on Friday morning before sending out this tweet.

Its been 19 months , 85 weeks , 592 days since I Ran Out NFL tunnel To Play Another Team .

TODAY IS A SPECIAL DAY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾



Blessed and highly favored pic.twitter.com/67jfM3xkBS — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) August 9, 2024

“After how long it was, I thought it was shocking,” Rodgers said.

Before Friday night, Dec. 26, 2022 was the last time Rodgers played in a football game. Still with the Colts, Rodgers hurt his knee that day and missed the rest of the 2022 season. Then he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy and missed all of 2023.

So Friday was a pretty joyous day. Even though it was just a preseason game, Rodgers finally got to play for the team that signed him at his lowest point a year ago. And he soaked in every moment.

“I actually didn’t go through my full routine that I normally do,” Rodgers said. “I just really appreciated the moment. I was just sitting out there listening to music, talking on FaceTime with my son and my daughter. Just really enjoying at all now.”

In his Eagles debut, Rodgers started at cornerback and played just 14 defensive snaps in the Eagles’ 16-13 win over the Ravens before being pulled. But it was a night he’ll never forget.

“It was big,” rookie Quinyon Mitchell said. “He was happy, he was smiling. He got his feet wet and he was balling out there.”

Rodgers said he felt all those emotions welling up inside of him during pregame warmups.

“It was hard,” he said. “I went out there earlier and just took it all in, just finally embraced the opportunity to just be out here and run around and be back with the guys. Just to play football again.”

Despite not playing in a game for 19 months, Rodgers is having a very strong summer and is competing to win a starting cornerback job. He certainly hasn’t shown signs of rust. In fact, he’s been quite a playmaker so far in training camp and appears to be ahead of Kelee Ringo in the competition — although rookie Quinyon Mitchell is coming on strong.

Rodgers, 26, has learned from his mistakes. He even spoke to the entire team this summer, relaying his cautionary tale when the Eagles spoke about the gambling policy.

Rodgers will never forget Dec. 26, 2022 — but he also knows he’s not that guy anymore.

“I’m just a whole different person,” he said. “On and off the field. The person I was in 2022, I know I’m way past that guy. I’m just ready to see what I’ll be this year.”

Another return

Rodgers wasn’t the only Eagles defensive back who had a joyous return to game action on Friday night. It was also a big moment for Zech McPhearson.

McPhearson tore his Achilles in the preseason last Aug. 18 and missed the entire 2023 season. Just under a year later, McPhearson finally got back on the field.

“It felt good. It’s kind of crazy,” McPhearson said. “A year ago today was the last game I played in. So to be back home in Maryland fully healthy after an Achilles injury, I’m happy to be back with the guys.”

McPhearson, 26, is in his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2021. Before his injury, McPhearson was going to be the Eagles’ backup nickel corner and special teams ace in 2023.

What was the toughest part of last year?

“Probably sitting at home watching the guys,” McPhearson said. “You want to be out there participating. You get a little FOMO just watching from the couch with your feet kicked up. That was probably the hardest part definitely.”

As he returns in 2024, the Eagles have much more depth at the cornerback position. Because of that, McPhearson might be on the outside looking in but he had a strong play on Friday as a gunner on the punt team. If McPhearson is going to make the 53-man roster, it’ll have to be a product of his special teams play.

“That’s my bread and butter,” he said. “I feel like I can make a lot of plays and help the team on special teams. I felt good to be back out there and get my feet back on the ground.

