Report: Tom Brady's purchase of Raiders' stake not finalized, but he doesn't plan to play in 2023

The door isn't completely closed on Tom Brady's playing career just yet.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the sale is not yet finalized.

With Brady not officially tied to the Raiders just yet, he's still able to play for any team.

Even though Brady can still play for any team, that doesn't mean he will. The report states that Brady has "made it very clear that he's retired for real this time."

Speculation about Brady's return intensified last week after Aaron Rodgers was injured in his New York Jets debut. Rapoport and Pelissero reported that the club did not make a call to Brady as it moves forward with Zach Wilson.

A vote on Brady's purchase reportedly could come at October's league owners meeting, but the vote may be pushed to December with financing and purchase information still to be sorted out. Brady must be approved by a three-fourths majority vote of owners to become a limited partner in an NFL team.

Until Brady officially buys a stake in the Raiders, rumors will likely continue to swirl. League bylaws prohibit owners from playing in the NFL for any team, even the one they own.