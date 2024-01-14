Taylor Swift hits ‘swag surf' with Chiefs fans as Dolphins lose

How did Taylor Swift and Co. weather the kick-off temperatures of minus-4 degrees with a wind chill of minus-26 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium?

They simply shook it off -- "swag surfin'" style.

As the Kansas City Chiefs closed a 26-7 wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night, the broadcast on Peacock panned to Swift in a luxury suite. Swift, sporting a custom Travis Kelce jacket, could be seen "swag surfin'" with fans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

I'M SWAG. I'M SURFING.



It's a party in KC. pic.twitter.com/iams28jD54 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Based off the "Fast Life Yungstaz" song of the same name, Swift was also dancing with Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce whom the pop star has a relationship with.

It was a solid night for Kelce on the field, as he caught seven passes for 71 yards in the win despite the frigid temperature where the football felt more like a rock.

Will Swift attend Kansas City's next game? It could depend on the result between the No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

If the Bills win, the Chiefs will have to go to Buffalo for the divisional round. If the Steelers pull off the upset, Kansas City will host the No. 4 Houston Texans.