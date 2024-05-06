Tom Brady didn't seem thrilled about Robert Kraft joke during Netflix roast

Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

One joke was not very funny to Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback sat through quips about himself, the end of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, and many other topics on Sunday during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady." But one subject was off limits, with Brady leaving his seat to put a stop to any other related punchlines.

Comedian Jeff Ross discussed Brady going into the office of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after being selected with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'” Ross joked.

Brady smiled initially before squirming in his seat. He then got up and approached the lectern as Ross looked at Kraft in the crowd. Brady attempted to whisper into Ross' ear, telling him, "Don't say that s--- again." His message, which may or may not have been scripted, was picked up by the microphone.

"OK, OK," Ross replied with a laugh before finishing his roast.

The joke was in reference to Kraft receiving a misdemeanor charge for soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor in 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation and issued an apology.

“I am truly sorry," Kraft said in a statement at the time. "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

He added, “As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

The solicitation charges were dropped by Florida prosecutors in September 2020, per NBC News.

Still, Ross' joke made for one of the more uncomfortable moments of the three-hour roast.

Kraft later had his chance to take some shots of his own at Brady.

"Good luck buying the Raiders," Belichick told Brady, who has made a bid for a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. "They did your favorite thing for you already, they got rid of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Garoppolo, Brady's former backup in New England who the Patriots traded in 2017, was recently released by the Raiders.

Kraft also joked about his reunion with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who parted ways the team in January after 24 seasons.

“Unlike many family reunions, there are some people I am desperately trying to avoid,” Kraft joked before acknowledging Belichick.

Robert Kraft cheersing Bill Belichick… never thought we’d see the day! #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/X5D3nKOpCm — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2024

Kraft and Belichick then stopped taking shots at Brady...and starting doing shots of alcohol, with the help of comedian Kevin Hart.

“I want to say this is the greatest coach in the history of the game that did what no one else has done,” Kraft said. “And having Tom Brady and him was the greatest honor the good lord gave me. So, cheers!”