New York Jets

Tyrod Taylor staying in New York with move from Giants to Jets: Report

Taylor will become the new backup behind Aaron Rodgers on the Jets

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tyrod Taylor may be switching teams, but he isn't switching cities or even stadiums.

The 34-year-old free agent quarterback has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the New York Jets, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

Taylor has bounced around the NFL since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, and the Jets will be his seventh team.

Taylor has spent the last two seasons in New York with the Giants. After appearing in just three games in 2022, Taylor made 11 appearances and five starts in 2023, completing 64.4% of his passes with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

After spending two years in a QB room with Daniel Jones, Taylor will now serve as the QB2 for the Jets behind Aaron Rodgers. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is still on the roster, but the Jets have granted him permission to seek a trade.

The Giants had a busy Monday after the NFL's legal tampering period started. They signed running back Devin Singletary to fill the void left by Saquon Barkley, who is joining the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, and made a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. Their QB room currently features only Jones, Tommy DeVito and Tommy Eason.

