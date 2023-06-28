Carey Price has the perfect apology for botching Canadiens' draft pick announcement

You had one job, Carey.

Canadiens goaltender and franchise legend Carey Price was given the honor of announcing Montreal's No. 5 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night. But Price wound up making only half of the announcement.

That's because the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner had trouble recalling the last name of the player Montreal was taking. Price first said "David" followed by a few moments of silence, which drew laughs from the Bridgestone Arena crowd in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eventually, general manager Kent Hughes stepped in and grabbed the mic.

"We planned it that way. David Reinbacher," Hughes said.

Oopise...Carey Price forgot the name of the player the Habs were drafting 😂 pic.twitter.com/dFGNTY1kS5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 28, 2023

Reinbacher, a defenseman, and center David Edstrom, who went 32nd to the Vegas Golden Knights, must have been on the edge of their seats during those 10-plus seconds of uncertainty.

Price later took to Twitter to apologize to Reinbacher, and he did so in hilarious fashion.

"Boy that was embarrassing," Price wrote. "Sorry David….. Reinbacher."

Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher. 🤦🏻‍♂️😅 — Carey Price (@CP0031) June 29, 2023

Reichbacher told Sportsnet that Price also offered an apology on the stage.

"Carey Price came to me and was like, 'I'm so sorry.' I was like, 'Yeah, no problem, I guess," Reichbacher recounted. "You gotta look up to such a great guy. It was stunning to shake his hand."

“Carey Price came to me and was like I’m so sorry.” 😅



David Reinbacher talks with @armdog and @ailishforfar about Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens having a little delay before picking 5th overall at the 2023 #NHLDraft



Hydrated by @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/5qylzVLnrm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 29, 2023

Following his gaffe, Price will probably always remember Reinbacher's name now.