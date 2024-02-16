The 5 best outdoor moments in Flyers history

The Flyers take a trip up the turnpike this weekend to face the New Jersey Devils at MetLife for the Stadium Series.

This will be the sixth time the Flyers play outdoors, which ties a league record with the Penguins and Blackhawks for the most outdoor games played by a franchise.

The Flyers haven’t had the best luck, though, and are 1-3-1 all-time in such contests.

While we wait for the puck to drop Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET in the Meadowlands, let’s take a look back at five of the best moments the Flyers have had outdoors.

5. A laser from Shayne Gostisbehere (2017 Stadium Series)

You never knew when it was going to happen, but every time Gostisbehere ran point on the Flyers' powerplay, a snipe of a shot was on the horizon.

In the third period of the 2017 Stadium Series game against the Penguins, we got just that.

The Flyers trailed by two when they went to work on the powerplay. Giroux fed the puck to Gostisbehere and in just 14 seconds, the game was within reach.

That was the second and final goal of the evening for the Flyers at Heinz field.

4. Brayden Schenn’s very first (2012 Winter classic)

There’s no better way to get your first, right?

In his ninth game with the Flyers (18th overall), Schenn scored his first-career NHL goal to open the scoring at Citizens Bank Park against the Rangers.

Funny enough, this wasn't even the first time a Flyer scored their first-career NHL goal outdoors, either.

Danny Syvret, who only has three NHL goals to his name, tallied his first during the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park against the Bruins.

Bonus: Mic’d up Travis Konecny

Konecny has always been a pest to play against — and it’s one of the best things to happen to the Flyers in recent years. The two-time NHL All-Star and recently named alternate captain is a chirper for the ages.

And it was on full display during the 2019 Stadium Series game against the Penguins.

Just an instant classic.

3. A force from Farabee (2021 Lake Tahoe Games)

Could it have been the Lake Tahoe scenery that added to the beauty of this goal? Maybe.

But let’s be honest — it was just an absurd goal (which makes it so great).

Sean Couturier threw the puck in the zone and one wild bounce off the boards later, Farabee was feeding it through the five-hole of Tuukka Rask.

Sometimes, hockey is a strange sport.

2. Voracek’s goal to force overtime (2019 Stadium Series)

With a little over three minutes left of regulation at Lincoln Financial Field, James van Riemsdyk put the Flyers within a goal against the Penguins. A new energy came over the crowd that was pulling for their club to win its first outdoor game in franchise history.

That opportunity soon presented itself, thanks to Jakub Voracek. Couturier won the faceoff in the offensive zone, shipping the puck to Voracek who got the shot off from the corner boards.

You never know what’ll happen if you get the puck on net … It's a cliché for a reason.

Game = tied. Overtime = forced.

And I’m sure you know what’s coming next …

1.Giroux’s OT winner (2019 Stadium Series)

It only took two minutes into overtime for Giroux to have his moment in front of a crowd just shy of 70,000 fans. In his fourth outdoor game with the Flyers, the captain danced on in and scored the game-winning goal in true Giroux fashion.

"I was able to get a step on their D and squeak in my goal," Giroux said following the win.

The goal capped off his 800th game representing the Orange and Black. The moment, game and goal can all be summarized with a legendary shot by photographer Eric Hartline.

