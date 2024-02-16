Couturier fine after stinger, York practices but unsure on Stadium Series status

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As players trickled out of the tunnel and toward the sun-covered MetLife Stadium ice, Sean Couturier appeared and then Cam York walked out last.

Two promising sightings for the Flyers not even 24 hours after Couturier and York missed the end of Thursday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Couturier is good to go for the Flyers' important Stadium Series matchup Saturday against the Devils (8 p.m. ET/ABC). The 31-year-old center was hobbled midway through the third period against Toronto after being slashed in his left leg. He took another shift but didn't play the final six minutes of regulation or in overtime.

"Oh, yeah, I'm fine," the Flyers' captain said Friday after the team's outdoor practice. "It was just a stinger, just a bruise. Got me right at the wrong area where I didn't have any padding. It's all good."

York practiced, as well, but was uncertain about his status for Saturday night.

"I'm not sure yet," he said from the Jets' locker room at MetLife Stadium. "I feel good. Skated, not for long obviously, but could feel it out. We'll see."

The 23-year-old defenseman was forced to exit 4:24 minutes into the third period Thursday night after taking a hard hit from Simon Benoit. York was able to skate off under his own power but did not return to the game.

"I know people were saying it was my head, but my head's fine," York said. "It was just an upper-body thing."

York has not missed a game this season, playing top-pair minutes mostly alongside Travis Sanheim.

Tyson Foerster (lower body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) are not expected to play. They've missed the Flyers' last two games and did not practice Friday. More on their statuses here.

Outdoor spectacle aside, Saturday night is a big game for the Metropolitan Division race. The Flyers hold a playoff spot with 27 games left as they sit in third place. They're seven points up on the fourth-place Devils, who have played two fewer games than the Flyers.

