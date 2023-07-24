‘His character was very strong' — Tertyshny honors late father at Flyers camp

On the back of his one arm reads "1976."

The tattoo reminds Alexander Tertyshny that his father is always with him. Dmitri Tertyshny was born in December 1976. He died in a boating accident 22 and a half years later, the summer after his first NHL season with the Flyers. His son Alexander was born in Philadelphia over five months after the tragedy in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Three weeks ago, Alexander Tertyshny took the ice in Voorhees, New Jersey, as a Flyers development camp invite. A defenseman just like his dad, he wore a Flyers jersey with the Tertyshny nameplate on the back. Stepping onto the ice, the 23-year-old would think of his father.

The experience was as emotional as it was thrilling.

"Oh, for sure," Tertyshny said July 2 on Day 1 of camp. "Ever since I was kid, I've been a huge Flyers fan. I have all the cassettes of my dad's games. Watched all of those growing up. Still do from time to time. It's surreal to be here and definitely want to make the most of it."

This Sunday marked 24 years to the day since Dmitri Tertyshny's death. A product of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Tertyshny was drafted by the Flyers during the sixth round in 1995. With the support of his wife Polina, Tertyshny made the Flyers' season-opening roster in 1998-99 at 21 years old. He played 62 games for the Flyers. His first career NHL goal was assisted by Keith Jones, now the team's president, and John LeClair, a special advisor to the club's hockey operations.

"The most important thing for me looking up to my dad, his character was very strong," Tertyshny said. "That's what got him through a lot of his career. Even during training camp, I'm pretty sure when he arrived, he was pretty much ticketed for the Phantoms. But my mom was there for him, supported him and he was pretty set on his goal of playing for the Flyers. If anything, I just want to tackle adversity the way he did and I just want to be a person that he can be proud of."

Polina raised her son in the Roxborough area.

"She did everything she could to support me and to make sure I could follow my dreams, try to follow in my father's footsteps," Tertyshny said. "I owe a lot to her."

The opportunity at Flyers development camp provided a much-needed lift in spirit for Tertyshny and his mom.

"For me, on the ice, it has been tough, dealt with some injuries," he said. "And then for her, she's also been dealing with some health stuff, but she's continuing to push through. She's the strongest woman that I've ever met. This was super special for her."

This season, Tertyshny will play at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

"If I took anything from my dad, it's definitely skating ability," he said. "I feel very comfortable on my edges and feel very comfortable with the puck. But defensively, I definitely want to try to catch up to him in that spot."

As Tertyshny continues to work toward his goals in hockey, he'll remember how his dad accomplished his own dream.

"My father, he certainly knew how to get through adversity," Tertyshny said, "and I feel I'm no different."

