Tortorella ejected in first period of Flyers vs. Lightning game

An incensed John Tortorella was ejected 10:49 minutes into the Flyers' game Saturday night against the Lightning.

His team fell into an early 4-0 hole at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The head coach was shown on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast irate with the officials. He was hit with a game misconduct after Brayden Point scored the Lightning's fourth goal on a power play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rookie defenseman Ronnie Attard was whistled for tripping and winger Garnet Hathaway was given a misconduct 38 seconds later. Point struck 47 seconds after Hathaway's penalty, putting Tampa Bay in complete control.

The Flyers had 21 penalty minutes in the first period.

It was not a happy homecoming for Tortorella, who coached the Lightning to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2004. The organization was celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the championship on Saturday night.

Tortorella, in Year 2 with the Flyers, has his rebuilding club vying for the playoffs. The Flyers have been in third place since the end of January and entered Saturday with a 76.6 percent chance to make the postseason, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube