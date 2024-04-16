Flyers announce winners of their 2023-24 team awards

Prior to the finale of the Flyers' 2023-24 regular season Tuesday, the club announced the winners of its team awards.

Here's who took home honors:

Travis Konecny — Bobby Clarke Trophy (Flyers MVP — selected by sportswriters and sportscasters)

The 27-year-old winger was undoubtedly the heartbeat of the Flyers. He entered the finale leading the team in goals (33) and assists (35) over 75 games, as well as ranking first among forwards in plus-minus (plus-6) and minutes per game (19:49).

Konecny went to his second NHL All-Star Game this season and he leads the NHL in shorthanded goals with six.

Travis Sanheim — Barry Ashbee Trophy (Most outstanding defenseman — selected by sportswriters and sportscasters)

This marks the second time Sanheim has taken home the team's most outstanding defenseman award. The 28-year-old entered the finale with a career-high 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) and 23:48 minutes per game.

His path to the award was impressive considering he overcame a rocky offseason showered in trade speculation.

Nick Seeler — Yanick Dupre Class Guy Award (Presented to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity and respect both on and off the ice — selected by Philadelphia chapter of PHWA)

A "glue guy" and beloved in the Flyers' locker room, Seeler has exuded character, dignity and respect on and off the ice.

His road to a contract extension in March is a great story, one that resonates with his teammates and the fan base.

Cam York — Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy (Most improved — selected by teammates)

York answered the bell for the Flyers, becoming a top-pair defenseman in his first full season with the big club.

At just 23 years old, he entered the finale second on the team in minutes per game (22:35) and blocked shots (174). He also has 10 goals and 20 assists.

Samuel Ersson — Gene Hart Memorial Award (Player with the most “heart” — selected by Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club)

With Carter Hart's leave of absence Jan. 23 because of a sexual assault case, Ersson had to suddenly take over the No. 1 duties in net and performed admirably.

The 24-year-old rookie has been accountable after rough outings and his propensity to bounce back has opened the Flyers' eyes.

Scott Laughton — Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award (Leadership on the ice and in the community — selected by Flyers Alumni board)

Being a Flyer and an impactful part of the community mean a lot to Laughton. The alternate captain will be the Flyers' King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee for a fourth straight year.

