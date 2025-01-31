Flyers call up Kolosov, place defenseman on injured reserve

Aleksei Kolosov is back with the Flyers nine days after being sent to the minors.

The Flyers recalled the goaltender Friday after the 23-year-old made three starts at AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Ivan Fedotov, the Flyers' backup netminder, appeared a bit shaken up early in the second period of the team's 3-0 loss Thursday night to the Islanders. New York center Bo Horvat inadvertently slid into Fedotov after being tripped by Tyson Foerster on a breakaway.

Fedotov was able to stay in the game and finished with 25 saves on 28 shots.

The Flyers have a couple of road games starting Sunday when they visit the Avalanche (3 p.m. ET/NBCSP+), so it's possible they wanted to carry a third goalie for the trip in the event of Fedotov being unable to suit up. We'll see if Kolosov is needed at all in Denver or Salt Lake City on Tuesday against the Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

In other roster moves, the Flyers placed Egor Zamula on injured reserve and loaned Adam Ginning back to the Phantoms. Zamula has missed the Flyers' last four games with an upper-body ailment. The defenseman's IR stint is backdated to a little over a week ago, when he last played.

The Flyers' roster is at 22 players and it has only six healthy defensemen. The club could call up a defenseman from Lehigh Valley during the trip.

