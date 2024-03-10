Flyers coach John Tortorella suspended two games, fined by NHL

Flyers head coach John Tortorella was handed a two-game suspension and $50,000 fine for his actions Saturday night when he was ejected in the first period of his team's 7-0 loss to the Lightning.

The NHL announced its decision Sunday night, stating Tortorella exhibited "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after being assessed a game misconduct."

Tortorella will not coach the Flyers' home games Tuesday against the Sharks and Thursday against the Maple Leafs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The money from his fine will go to the NHL foundation.

Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty told Flyers Pre and Postgame Live analyst Al Morganti that he will cover Tortorella's fine.

"I'm really proud of Torts for standing up for his/our team.," he said "This new era of Orange is about having each other's backs. Last night, Torts had our collective backs.. I respect any action the league might feel a neeed to take but if it includes a fine, I am paying it." — al morganti (@nufced) March 10, 2024

Tortorella was given the heave-ho only 10:49 minutes into the game at Amalie Arena. He was shown on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast irate with the officials after receiving word that he had been tossed.

Brayden Point had just scored Tampa Bay's fourth goal on a power play. Tortorella clearly didn't agree with some of the penalties called against his club.

Rookie defenseman Ronnie Attard was whistled for tripping and winger Garnet Hathaway was given a misconduct 38 seconds later. Point struck 47 seconds after Hathaway's penalty, putting the Lightning in complete control.

Tortorella's ejection soured what had to be a special weekend for the veteran coach. He was back in Tampa Bay, where he led the Lightning to their first-ever Stanley Cup title. The organization was celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the championship with an event-filled alumni weekend.

Flyers assistant coaches Brad Shaw, Rocky Thompson and Darryl Williams are expected to run the team's bench in Tortorella's absence.

With 17 games to go, Tortorella's rebuilding club has 74 points at 33-24-8 and holds a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have been in third place since the end of January and entered Sunday with a 68.5 percent chance to make the postseason, according to Hockey-Reference.com's probabilities report.

They've got some adversity in March and will face it without their head coach the next two games.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube