Flyers fans going completely feral over Matvei Michkov news

It's not a dream. You don't have to wake yourself up. This is really happening.

Matvei Michkov is going to be a Philadelphia Flyer for the 2024-25 NHL season. It's one of those "Where were you when ..." moments that you'll never forget.

Michkov's contract with SKA St. Petersburg was terminated June 25 and he officially signed his three-year entry-level contract Monday.

The Flyers took a risk in the 2023 NHL Draft when selecting the Russian forward seventh overall. But you know what they say about a high risk … high reward.

The No. 1 prospect in the organization has rejuvenated Flyers fans, who have sat on the fence with the franchise in recent years. They'll welcome the 19-year-old winger to Philadelphia with open arms.

Let's check in on how everyone is reacting to the news. Heads up - it's as crazy and chaotic as you'd expect it to be (in the best way possible):

MATVEI MICHKOV IS A PHILADELPHIA FLYER https://t.co/vuSSSZLQwz pic.twitter.com/wfnKPD7GHx — Pat Makes Art (@patmakesart) July 1, 2024

[The Farg]



Me: [chanting] michkov, michkov-



Other fans: michkov, MICHKOV



Gritty: [pounding his clipboard] MICHKOV, MICHKOV, MICHKOV — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) June 23, 2024

Michkov is really wearing orange next szn. We’ve never been more back. — Johnny Miller (@millerfamily12) June 23, 2024

@NHLFlyers most anticipated arrival since Lindros. #LetsGoFlyers its Michkov Mania!!!!! — Nick Colaprete (@NickColaprete) June 23, 2024

Potentially the best Flyers draft pick of my lifetime. So excited. #michkov — k_ red (@K_Red_Sugar) July 1, 2024

SCREAMING SO LOUD RN MICHKOV IS A FLYER — alexis (@anpiatkowski) June 25, 2024

Matvei Michkov showing up to the Farg in October for the hope opener https://t.co/CAuwIJ8tS2 pic.twitter.com/h3eoMFhAaT — Drew (@DR3Wheels) June 23, 2024

We should've known:

The fact that this was Briere's expression on Thursday when asked about Michkov's status is even more amusing now. pic.twitter.com/ek6umkaBu9 — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) June 23, 2024

